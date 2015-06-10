Atlético Madrid reportedly interested in Tévez

Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone is reportedly lining up a move for Juve striker Carlos Tévez this summer.

Although not claiming to have spoken to the player, Simeone understands that club representatives are in talks with the Argentine's agent over a possible move. He also added that it was "exciting" to be linked with a player of Tévez's calibre.

The 31-year-old has just one year remaining on his deal with the Italian side, who he joined after his controversial spell with Premier League side Manchester City.

Tévez ended the league season with 20 goals to his name, helping Juve win their fourth consecutive Serie A title. He also played a major role in his side's UEFA Champions League campaign, in which they fell to a 3-1 defeat to the hands of La Liga giants Barcelona in the final played in Berlin on Saturday evening.

But despite his recent successes, the striker has reportedly told Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri that he would like to depart the club. And to make matters more fruitful, Atletico's Diego Simeone believes Tevez would be an "ideal" swoop for his Spanish side ahead of the new La Liga season.

The signing could also pave the way for Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic to leave the club, who is reported to be a target of Louis van Gaal's Manchester United, after falling out with the Madrid boss. Villarreal's talented forward Luciano Vietto, 21, is also a rumoured transfer target for Atlético, who are looking to bolster their attacking options to try and regain the La Liga crown - which they won in the 2013-14 season.

However, the Argentina striker has in the past expressed his intent at wanting to retire "wearing a Boca [Juniors] shirt", claiming it would be his "dream" for him and his family. In 2013 he hinted at the possibility of seeing out his Juventus contract, after the World Cup, before heading back to Argentina to finish his career.