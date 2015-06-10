Khedira: Juventus is a wonderful club

Juventus new boy Sami Khedira took to his official Facebook page to share his delight over his move to the Juventus stadium.

"Yesterday was a great day!" he wrote on his official Facebook page.

Khedira admitted he was "happy and excited" and that he hopes, to "be playing for Juventus for the next few years."

He continued, saying that Juventus are "a wonderful club with a great history".

With Juve everything seemed to fall in place. My discussions with the Coach and the club were great.

Khedira is "very happy" to play in a side "full of champions and with unbelievable fans".

He also cited the Turin side's "a one of a kind tradition in a very special city!"

The German said, "I am totally looking forward to an exciting time in black and white."

He concluded with: "Forza Juve!"

Khedira, 28, moved to Juventus on a free on a four-year deal on Tuesday and his new teammates were quick to welcome him to the Serie A record title winners, Claudio Marchisio said that the club is "working well in recent years." He added: "Almost all of the midfielders came cheap, Sami will be very helpful for us and I’m glad he’s come to Juventus.”

What does Khedira bring to Juventus?

The defensive midfielder ended a five year association with 2014 Champions League winners Real Madrid when he completed the switch on Tuesday upon contract expiry, a club whom he played 161 games for.

The German, who was part of the successful 2014 World Cup Winning side has over half a century of caps for the national team and previously represented hometown club VfB Stuttgart before his move to the Bernabeu in 2010.

Could Andrea Pirlo be leaving Italy?

It may well be the case of "one in one out" for Juventus, as veteran midfielder Andrea Pirlo looks set to move to the MLS with NYCFC said to be front runners for his signature.