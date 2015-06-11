Gladbach want Chelsea's Christensen on loan

Borussia Mönchengladbach have dipped into the loan market and are showing interest in Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen.

Christensen, 19, has been with Chelsea all of his senior career and he has made a further one senior appearance since his debut late in 2014. The Dane was also awarded his first cap for his country recently.

Gladbach have already made moves in the transfer market this summer

The foals have added both Lars Stindl and goalkeeper Tobias Sippel to their ranks ahead of the new season in which they will play their maiden season in the UEFA Champions League and hope to build on their fantastic third place finish last term under the guidance of Lucien Favre.

Chased by many top sides in his youth

He was part of the Brondby youth setup before his 2012 move to Chelsea while Andre Villas Boas was in Charge and was subject to interest from some of Europe's top sides including Chelsea's premier league rivals Arsenal and Manchester City as well as Bundesliga outfit Bayern München.

Speaking on the move in 2012 he said he joined the Stamford Bridge outfit because they play his "kind of football."

Gladbach have looked at others

Gladbach have been known to have looked at at least two other centre halves in the close season. One of them being Borussia Dortmund defender Mattias Ginter who had a torrid first season at the Westfalenstadion as the entire team failed to meet expectations. The other centre half the club have been linked to is Hamburg's Jonathan Tah. Reportedly, the club were about to break their all time record transfer fee and pay over €10 million for the young German's services.

Elsewhere on the park, there is an ongoing look for a new striker to replace the departed Max Kruse. A deal for Bremen's Franco Di Santo was said to be sealed with a €10 million fee agreed but the club have now changed their focus to Josip Drmic who is similarly valued and was also looked at last summer before his Leverkusen move. With Admir Mehmedi moving to Leverkusen, the chances of Drmic joining die Fohlen have significantly increased.