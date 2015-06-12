Uruguay - Jamaica: Copa America holders begin title defence against debutant Jamaicans

The reigning champions of the Copa America, Uruguay, will begin their defence of the trophy on Saturday night when they face Jamaica in their opening group match.

The record winners of the competition with 15 titles will be hoping to repeat their heroics from four years ago in Argentina, but all of the focus pre-tournament has been on the absence of one man in particular.

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has had an excellent first season in Catalonia winning the treble and scoring the crucial goal in the Champions League victory over Juventus.

However, his infamous bite on Giorgio Chiellini last summer at the World Cup means he is still banned from international football and will not be a part of his country's squad.

That means that the goalscoring burden will be on Edinson Cavani's shoulders, with all-time top scorer Suarez omitted from the squad.

Uruguay boss Oscar Tabarez will be eager to set the marker against the Jamaicans as there are bigger games to come against group rivals Argentina and a potentially difficult Paraguay.

Jamaica making Copa America debut in Chile

This will be Jamaica’s debut in the Copa America after accepting an invitation from the South American Football Confederation, but they are well up against it in Chile.

Many will remember Jamaica’s presence on the international stage at the 1998 World Cup in France where they recorded a famous victory over the tournament's hosts, however they have failed to qualify for the last four tournaments since.

They have a manager with international experience in Winfried Schafer, who guided Cameroon to the 2002 African Cup of Nations as well as a second-placed finish in the following year's Confederations Cup.

The odds are stacked against the German given that the Copa America pits them against some of the biggest sides in the world, and Jamaica’s last result against a big international side was an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of France in 2014.

Uruguay forced to cope without main man

The big question regarding the Uruguayan team is whether Cavani will be used as a lone front-man or whether he will play with a strike partner.

Hull City’s Abel Hernandez will be itching for his chance but youngster Diego Rolan, who started their recent friendly with Guatemala, is likely to be rewarded with a start.

Elsewhere Atletico Madrid’s Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez are likely to keep their places in central defence while teammate Cristian Rodriguez is pushing for a start in midfield.

Jamaica are likely to be fielding a host of familiar faces for English football fans with; Adrian Mariappa, Wes Morgan, Rodolph Austin and Jobi McAnuff all in contention for starting places.