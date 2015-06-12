Kachunga close to Ingolstadt switch

Elias Kachunga is closing in on a return to the Bundesliga with newly promoted FC Ingolstadt 04 in a move worth €2 million.

Kachunga started last season off flying with five goals in his first 14 Bundesliga games, however after this his form dipped significantly and he netted just once in the remaining 20 Bundesliga fixtures as SC Paderborn 07 were relegated after just one season.

The 23-year-old forward is a product of the Borussia Mönchengladbach academy and scored 13 times for the foals reserves in 47 games prompting promotion to the senior side where he struggled for game time. Subsequently, The German youth international had loans with VfL Osnabrück, Hertha Berlin and Paderborn before making his move permanent last summer.

Kachunga had been linked with a move to Sporting Lisbon earlier on in the year but it is believed that the Portuguese giants are no longer looking at him.

One in, One out for Ingolstadt

The Bundesliga newcomers have already added Roman Brégerie to their ranks ahead of their maiden season in the top flight. Brégerie signed from fellow promoted side SV Darmstadt 98 and put pen to paper on a three year deal.

On the contrary, Long serving forward Karl Heinz Lappe has departed the club for Bavarian rivals Bayern München and will play for their reserve side. Lappe leaves the Audi Sportpark after six years in the red and black of Ingolstadt.

Sticking with what they know

Die Schanzer have already tied down three players whose deals were set to expire this summer.

Tobias Levels, who signed last October on a free as cover for injured Danny da Costa has penned a new one-year deal. American midfielder Alfredo Morales has seen his contract extended through until 2017 and fellow midfielder Roger agreed to a new two-year deal.

As well as players, the club have also tied down manager Ralph Hasenhüttl for a further two years presumably as a reward for guiding the club to the 2. Bundesliga title last season.