Kaiserslautern confirm Alomerovic deal and are set to sign Halfar

1. FC Kaiserslautern have found a replacement for their goalkeeper Tobias Sippel, who will join Borussia Mönchengladbach on a free transfer. They have signed Borussia Dortmund’s reserve goalkeeper, Zlatan Alomerovic.

Alomerovic played 32 matches in the 3. Liga and conceded 41 goals. BVB II were relegated to the Regionalliga West after finishing the season on 18th place.

FCK’s sporting director, Markus Schupp, said that, "He showed, in three years being the number one goalkeeper of BVB II, good and consistent performances. He is very strong in the one-on-one situations and he hasn’t finished his development yet."

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is to be the number two behind Marius Müller, a 21-year old goalkeeper from Kaiserslautern’s youth. Alomerovic signed a two-year-contract until June 2017.

Could Halfar become a Red Devil with Alomerovic?

Kaiserslautern are also set to sign Daniel Halfar from 1. FC Köln. According to "BILD", many clubs were interested in signing the midfielder, including his former club 1860 München.

However he decided that he would like to come back to the club of his youth team days, 1. FC Kaiserslautern. This season, Halfar played in 22 matches for effzeh, but never scored and only assisted two goals. As his season was quite mixed and not the best, a change of scenery might just be best for him.

Halfar joined Köln in summer 2013 from 1860, where he played 27 matches, scoring three goals - one against his future club, Köln - and assisted six in the 2012/13 campaign.

Halfar has fallen out of favour recently

In the following season, his first with the Geißböcke, he almost played every 2. Bundesliga game over the full 90 minutes but had to wait until the 23rd game to score - twice in an away game against Erzgebirge Aue. This season, he lost his place due to good performances from other offensive players like Marcel Risse, Yuya Osako, Kazuki Nagasawa and even the young Norwegian Bard Finne.