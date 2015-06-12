Gomes makes Valencia deal permanent

Valencia have today announced that Andre Gomes has signed a permanent deal with the club after leaving Benfica on a free transfer.

Gomes signs a five-year contract that will keep him at the Mestalla until June 2020.

The Portuguese international made 37 appearances for Valencia in the season gone, scoring four goals from midfield and impressing enough to land himself a permanent contract.

Gomes is pleased to be on board

Gomes told the club's website that he was "very happy" to become a part of "the Valencia family." He explained that to continue playing for Los Che was "what [he] wanted" and that he now "hopes to repay the confidence [Valencia have] placed in [him] by playing good football."

The 21-year-old was a key part of the Valencia team that finished in the top four in La Liga in 2014/15, helping them to secure Champions League football for the coming season.

Valencia look to succeed where Athletic failed

Having seen Athletic Bilbao fail to adapt to the high demands of so much football after they finished fourth in the 2013/14 season, only managing to finish seventh in the league this year and being knocked out in the group stages of the Champions League, Valencia will know they have to add to their squad this summer.

The club will need to strengthen their ranks in order to compete in the elite competition, and also add players to their books in order to ensure depth, as they will be competing in four competitions in the coming campaign and, therefore, will have to rotate. Gomes, thus, is expected to be the first of many signings this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder leaves Benfica after four years with the club. He started his career with Porto, but after leaving their academy, Gomes joined Benfica in 2011, at the age of 18. He made 17 league appearances and scored eight goals for their B team, and played 14 times, scoring twice, for the first team over the course of two years.

His departure is Benfica's second big story of the day, following the announcement that they have signed Moroccan international Adel Taarabt from English Championship club Queens Park Rangers.