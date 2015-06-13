Bundesliga clubs interested in Bobby Wood

Following a six month loan at Erzgebirge Aue, Bobby Wood is back at 1860 Munich in the 2.Bundesliga after the Bavarians narrowly avoided relegation into the 3.Liga, after winning their playoff game against Holstein Kiel.

The American played nine times for Aue, scoring three goals during his loan spell.

However, his recent performances for the national team proved otherwise that he could be able to be promoted up the German football ladder. The 22-year old scored his first international goals for the USA against the Netherlands and Germany during the week, both which were game winners in Europe.

However, according to reports, Wood felt no great desire to return to 1860 Munich. Since joining the club at the age of 14, the American never felt comfortable at the club. After falling out with then coach Markus von Ahlen, Wood was then demoted in November last year to the U21s.

According to Kicker, clubs such as VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Kaiserslautern are interested in the young forward, having played in Munich for four years, scoring three goals in 50 apperances.

Wood made his senior international debut in a friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on August 14, 2013. The forward made his second career appearance in a friendly against Ecuador on October 10, 2014, coming on as an early substitute in the 21st minute for an injured Joe Gyau.

Wood wasn't named on manager Jürgen Klinsmann's provisional 35-man roster for next month's Gold Cup tournament, but that could change in the coming weeks with his new-found success throughout the club game in Europe.

For more on this player, KICKTV's Jimmy Conrad interviewed the player last year in preparation for the World Cup, as one of the future American talents the national team will have, during his time at 1860 Munich.