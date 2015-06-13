Florian Hartherz pens new Paderborn deal

The former Werder Bremen man has today committed his immediate future to the Benteler-Arena side, signing a two-year contract extension until 2017.

The left-back made only 11 appearances in all competitions last campaign; with former SC Paderborn manager André Breitenreiter prefering the more experienced Daniel Brückner for the majority of games. Hartherz has also had to deal with numerous injury problems during his time in North-Rine Westphalia, restricting him to only 21 appearances in two years.

However with SC Paderborn subsequently relegated back to the 2. Bundesliga last campaign and a large rebuilding process taking place under new boss, Markus Gellhaus the defender was offered a new deal at the Benteler-Arena which he duly accepted. Hartherz joins Michael Heinloth and Marc Vucinovic in recently penning new deals with SC Paderborn.

Paderborn Managing director Michael Born commented on the extension saying how Florian had "developed as a person" during his time at Paderborn, whilst adding: "He has an excellent football training and is a valuable component in our new squad."

It's been an already busy transfer window for the North-Rine Westphalian club. Florian Ruck has joined from 1899 Hoffenheim whilst young Portuguese goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes arrived from local rivals VfL Osnabrück to provide competition for Lukas Kruse.

However there has also been no fewer than six outgoings from the Benteler-Arena. Christian Strohdiek and Tim Welker left for Fortuna Düsseldorf and Hessen Kassel respectively; whilst Saliou Sané and Daniel Lück have both dropped down to the 3. Liga with Energie Cottbus for Lück and defeated playoff side Holstein Kiel for Sané. Alban Meha and Jens Wemmer have both move abroad to Konyaspor and Panathanaikos.

Life in the Bundesliga

Paberborn enjoyed a good start to their first ever season in the top flight, gaining many fans both domestically and abroad. Moritz Stoppelkamp scoring from 83-yards against Hannover in a 2-0 victory was just one highlight at the Benteler-Arena.