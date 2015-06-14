Brazil 2-1 Peru: Last minute goal helps Brazil to narrow win

A last minute winner from Douglas Costa ensured that Brazil ran out 2-1 winners against Peru in their opening Copa America match, topping Group C in the process.

Early goals

It took just three minutes for the first goal of the game to fly in, and it didn't go the way that many expected, with Peru taking the lead. Some shocking defending from Brazil saw David Luiz play a risky pass back to goalkeeper Jefferson. Under pressure from onrushing attackers, a sheepish Jefferson could only play the ball into the path of Christian Cueva, who drilled the ball across goal and into the net.

However, with the Peru fans still jubilant, Brazil scored a quick equaliser. Too much time was given to Daniel Alves on the right hand side, and his cross was easily headed in by Neymar Jr, scoring his 43rd goal for the national team. Alves was only called into the squad this week to replace the injured Danilo, and will have been delighted to make such an instant impact.

Brazilian control

After the exciting start, the game formed the pattern that many had expected beforehand, with Brazil dominant in possession. The slippery surface, brought on by a pre-match downpour, was playing havoc with boots and creating chances as a result.

Neymar could, and perhaps should, have put his side ahead on 15 minutes, when he had a goalbound shot blocked. Cutting inside from the left, he found room and unleashed a shot, only for defender Luis Advincula to somehow throw a leg in front of the ball, denying him a second goal.

Peru defended strongly, despite constant waves of yellow shirts attacking them, and did find some momentum before half time. Midfielder Carlos Lobaton forced a save with a long range effort, just moments after Brazil had nearly scored from a counter attack.

There was then a slightly comical moment, as Neymar received a yellow card. Unhappy at where the referee had placed the ball for a free kick, the winger scooped some of the 'vanishing spray' up with his hand and was booked by the referee.

Frustrating second 45

Unlike the first half, the second period didn't start with any goals, but the woodwork was ratted within five minutes of the restart. Coming inside onto his favoured right foot, Neymar was again the spark for Brazil as his curling effort came back off the crossbar.

Brazil's urgency continued but they struggled to find a way through Peru's backline, with coach Dunga throwing on Douglas Costa and Roberto Firmino.

Willian had a promising attempt with about 20 minutes left, with his half-volley looking goalbound, only for it to be deflected away for a corner.

Peru did have the occasional second half chance, with Jefferson Farfan's free-kick the best of the lot. Lining it up from around 25-yards out, the winger looked confident stepping up to it, but could only fire a powerful shot into the wall.

Neymar was the best player on the pitch, and almost had the final say in the last minute of normal, with another attempt at goal. Peru's tired defence couldn't quite get close enough to him on the edge of the area, but it didn't matter as his lob flashed narrowly wide.

Last minute winner

Despite Neymar's agonising miss, he did play a major part in Brazil's winning goal, which came deep into stoppage time. Showcasing his brilliant vision, he split apart the Peru defence to pick out Costa, who kept his cool under immense pressure to sidefoot past 'keeper Pedro Gallese.

That proved to be the last action of the game, which ended 2-1. A heart-breaking loss for Peru, who were hugely unfortunate not to walk away with anything.

The win puts Brazil top of Group C after Venezuela beat Colombia 1-0 earlier on, and the sides will now move onto their second group game, with Brazil facing Colombia and Peru taking on Venezuela.