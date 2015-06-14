Udinese and Sassuolo want Pepe

Udinese and Sassuolo are set to go head to head for Juventus midfielder Simone Pepe when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Pepe, 31, didn't play as much has he would have liked for Massimo Allegri's side last term, as Juve won their fourth consecutive Serie A title as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League final, with just 16 games in all competitions to his name.

The 23 time Italian international has spent the majority of his spell with the Old Lady in the treatment room having missed the best part of two years out, with the odd game in between which would only cause further injury.

Potential Udinese return

Prior to his €7.5 million move in the summer of 2010 after a successful loan spell, Pepe made 128 appearances for the Bianconeri in a four year period.

The winger started out at Roma but never made an appearance as he had two loan spells with Lecco and Teramo. He has also played for Palermo, Piacenza (loan) and Cagliari (loan).

Eager to stay with Juve

Speaking in January of this year, Pepe admitted he would like to "carry on with Juventus," the club where he is hopeful, "there might be room for me," said Pepe. "I would go in goal just to get a place in the team, I may be small, but I could do it. Joking aside, I could play wide or even at full-back" he added. He went on to say he would play "wherever the coach needs me."

After "two-and-a-half years of hell" Pepe confidently said "players who have been out for a long time can return in style."

Juventus after Sassuolo duo

Juventus want to bring Simone Zaza to the Juventus stadium on a permanent basis having sold their 50% ownership of the player to the Mapei stadium outfit last summer and could do so for €15m after inserting a buy back clause.

The Champions league runners up also want Domenico Berardi who they co-own with Sassuolo but the player believes he will "remain on loan at Sassuolo" next term.

The 20 year old scored 15 and assisted 10 and admitted last season was an "important season."





