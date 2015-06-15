Udinese targeting Guidetti

Udinese look set to snap up John Guidetti on a free transfer when the Swede's deal at Manchester City comes to an end in the coming weeks.

Guidetti, 23, spent last season on loan with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic where he bagged 15 goals in 35 games in all completions. On top of this he managed to set up his team-mates on 12 further occasions.

More than a one horse race

Udinese are joined by fellow Serie A side Inter, whom Guidetti scored a dramatic last gasp equaliser against as Celtic and Inter drew 3-3 in the first leg of their last 32 tie in the Europa League.

Also in for the Swede are French duo Marseille and Lyon, as well as Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

Sporting Lisbon are also reportedly in the frame for the forwards signature come the end of the month.

Will he settle?

Guidetti has never really settled anywhere he's been other than in the Netherlands during his one year stint with Feyenoord where he scored 20 in 23 appearances for the De Kuip outfit.

While on loan at Stoke, he was dropped entirely after allegedly disrespecting coach Mark Hughes and last season at Celtic fell out with boss Ronny Deila after being dropped from not only the Celtic side but the national set up too which lead to the two time Swedish international hitting out at the Scottish game saying, "goals scored in Scotland don't matter."

Udinese want another upon contract expiry

Udinese are reportedly lining up an offer to bring Simone Pepe, whose deal with Serie A champions Juventus comes to an end at the end of the month, back for a second spell at the Stadio Fruili having left the club five years ago.

One already through the door

Udinese have already reportedly signed 21-year-old Iraqi full back Ali Adnan from Turkish outfit Çaykur Rizespor this summer as they look to improve significantly on their terrible 16th placed finish last term under the guidance of new manager Stefano Colantuono who was appointed earlier this month.