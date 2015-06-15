Sampdoria want Balotelli loan

Mario Balotelli has become the latest striker to be linked with the Blucherchiati in recent days with the club looking at a potential loan switch.

Balotelli, 24, had a less than successful first season with Liverpool, scoring just once in 16 Premier League appearances and a further three in the other 12 games.

Wages could be a problem

The forward is said to be on €6 million per year at the Anfield outfit and Sampdoria will reportedly ask for Liverpool to pay part of the controversial striker's wage.

A Second Serie A return

Balotelli left the comforts of his adopted nation for the first time in 2010 in a big money move from Inter to Manchester City where he won the Premier League once.

3 years later Balotelli returned to the San Siro albeit with Inter's city rivals AC Milan, where he spent just 18 months before returning to England with Liverpool as they looked to replace the then FC Barcelona-bound Luis Suarez.

Not the only striker La Samp want

Free agent, Antonio Cassano has been linked with a return to the Luigi Ferraris after 4 years away having had spells with Milan, the aforementioned Inter and most recently bankrupt Parma.

Giampaolo Pazzini has also been rumoured with a return to the club where he netted 61 goals in 183 appearances.

Mattia Destro is also in the mix and club president Massimo Ferrero has allegedly already contacted Roma about a potential loan move for the eight time Italian international.

West Ham United's Enner Valencia is also said to be a target for recently appointed Walter Zenga.

Sampdoria need firepower

34-year-old Samuel Eto'o has already departed the club after a brief spell where he scored four in 12 appearances.

Brazilian forward Eder is expected to leave in coming weeks as interest continues to grow by the day. Both Inter and Roma are targetting the €15 miliion rated 28-year-old who scored nine times in 30 Serie A appearances last time.

Stefano Okaka has also been linked with a move away from Italy with Premier League outfit Southampton and Championship side Leeds United after him.