Score England U21 - Portugal U21 in 2015 European Under-21 Championships (0-1)

21:40: Thank you for tuning in to tonight's coverage of England U21 - Portugal U21.

21:37: England have lost their last five matches in the European under-21 championships. Portugal too strong for England tonight. João Mário, William Carvalho and Bernardo Silva all excellent tonight. England sit bottom of their group.

21:35: Full time: England U21 0-1 Portugal U21. (João Mário, 56)

90+1' A late corner for England was lofted in too far, resulting in nothing from England who have been poor in the second half. Just second's left of England U21 - Portugal U21.

89' Pritchard with a moment of magic almost helps England to an equaliser however, Sa has been outstanding tonight for Portugal tonight - despite England not testing the Portguese 'keeper as much as they could have, as Pritchard comes close again.

84' FC Porto's Ruben Neves replaces goalscorer, João Mário.

79' Almost an instant impact from Alex Pritchard, his pass finds Harry Kane, who's effort stings the hands of Sa.

78' Portugal have looked the more comfortable since they took the lead, with Mané replacing Ricardo. Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Pritchard, who enjoyed a loan spell at Brentford replaces Tom Carroll for England.

72' Medeiros replaces Cavaleiro to earn his fifth cap for the U21's tonight for Portugal. Jesse Lingard who despite an impressive first have, is replaced by Danny Ings, who has switched to Liverpool.

67' Real waste for England from the set-piece. Luke Garbutt's usually trust-worthy left foot doesn't connect cleanly with the ball. Meanwhile, Kane tries to inflict damage to the Portugal backline, dropping off, getting another shot away, which is deflected for a corner.

64' João Mário with a chance to double Portugal's lead however, the Sporting CP midfielder couldn't direct his header towards Butland's goal.

56' GOAL! England U21 0-1 Portugal U21. England defenders at a standstill allow Bernardo Silva to go unchallenged, seeing his shot hit the post. João Mário was there for the rebound, firing the ball into an empty net.

55' Guerreiro gets forward for Portugal, arguably the first time tonight. The Lorient left-backs effort sailed just wide of Butland's post.

53' Ward-Prowse is replaced by Derby County's player of the year, Will Hughes.

49' Ward-Prowse almost gave England the lead from a dead-ball. Brilliant free-kick from the Southampton man. Inches wide of Sa's post.

47' Jenkinson again on the overlap, taking a Portugal defender with him, freeing up Redmond to get another shot off at goal. England started off the better following the restart.

46' England get the game back underway. Neither side make a change.

20:44 Yesterday's games saw Denmark win against hosts, Czech Republic, whilst Germany could only draw against Serbia. As things stand, Sweden sit top of England's group, following their win in a dramatic game against Italy.

20:35 With Danny Ings on the bench, you'd expect Gareth Southgate to make the change at some point tonight. No pace through the middle for England, allowing Portugal to play with a high line, creating less space for England to get the ball down and play with.

20:32 Half Time in Czech Republic. England had the better opportunities through Jesse Lingard and Harry Kane, but both sides enter the break in stalemate.

43' Lingard almost capped off a fine first half with an effort from just inside the area. The Manchester United player took a touch, before bending the ball past Sa, but also just wide of the post.

41' Cavaleiro showed a glimpse of skill and strength, but not showcasing his finishing ability, with his effort almost going out for a throw-in.

40' Five minutes until half time in what has been an exciting match. Both teams showing glimpses of excellence, with the front three for England linking well, whilst Silva for Portugal has often picked the ball up unmarked - allowing the Monaco playmaker to showcase his skill.

34' Kane again with another opportunity. Lingard and Redmond pushing the Portugal defence deeper, allowing Kane to pick the ball up, before taking a shot - in this instance, just wide.

33' Harry Kane finally gets into the match for the first time. Made a yard or two of space, forces Sa into a save from 30-yards.

28' England starting to look a little nervous. No real possession in the past five minutes, as Jenkinson fails to bring the ball under control, losing out to a throw-in.

21' It's all England at the minute. Paulo Oliveira providing a clearance at the last available opportunity, whilst Portugal are unable to keep tabs on England's wingers, who are always interchanging positions.

18' This time it's Jesse Lingard down the left for England. Redmond involved again driving inside, with the former's effort sailing just over the bar.

13' A lively opening has seen chances at both ends, forcing both goalkeepers into making a save. This time it's AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva forcing Butland into a save.

11' Nathan Redmond links up with Carl Jenkinson, with the latter providing width on the right, allowing Redmond to roam inside. The Norwich winger stings the palms of Jose Sa.

6' Jack Butland already forced into a save, Portugal very nearly take the lead in what would have been an own goal from Liam Moore. Straight up the other end, James Ward-Prowse tries his luck from 20-yards.

4' Tom Carroll and Harry Kane have linked up already. The latter straying marginally offside, but England showing potential here in the first five minutes.

2' Nathan Redmond already heavily involved in the opening stages - firing his effort across goal, with Portugal clearing their lines, for what won't be the first time tonight.

1' We're underway in the 2015 UEFA European under-21 Championship between England and Portugal - old foes at senior level.

Teams are out, anthems have been sang, we're just minutes away from England U21 - Portugal U21. Watch out for Portugal's Bernardo Silva in the No. 10 role this evening.

The big news coming out of the England camp today is that forward, Saido Berahino has been sent home with a knee injury. Benik Afobe replaces the West Brom forward.

Italy U21 faced Sweden U21 in the earlier fixture in group B, which saw three goals, two red cards, and a lot of late drama.

Raphael Guerrero is one to watch for Portugal U21's this evening. Already made his senior debut, Guerrero scored against Argentina, whilst playing his club football in France, with Lorient.

England U21 - Portugal U21: ​José Sa - Esgaio, Paulo Oliveira, Ilori, Guerreiro - Sérgio, William C, Mario - Ricardo, B. Silva, Cavaleiro

England U21 - Portugal U21: Butland, Jenkinson, Moore, Gibson, Garbutt, Carroll, Ward-Prowse, Chalobah, Redmond, Kane and Lingard.

Yesterday's games in Group A saw hosts Czech Republic lose 2-1 in the opening game against Denmark, whilst Germany could only muster up a 1-1 draw against Serbia. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate stated that every team "have got to deal with setbacks before, during or after games" and has insisted that his side have "tried to work on the mentality, and the collectiv steel, of the group to deal with things like this." Other than Stones, Southgate revealed that "everybody is ready to play," and that the squad "know what is expected," of them.

Everton's John Stones is set to miss the opening two games after a training-ground collision with Jack Butland. The two came together, leaving the defender with suspected concussion, which requires at least a six-day resting period. Stones will miss the games against Portugal, and Sweden, on Sunday.

England U21 - Portugal U21 will be played at Městský fotbalový stadion, in Uherské Hradiště. Opened in 2003, this stadium has a capacity of 8,121 and is home to Czech First League side, 1. FC Slovácko.

Prior to training on Tuesday afternoon, James Ward-Prowse and captain, Jack Butland made an appearance at a local school, participating in a PE session. Ward-Prowse had said that England were “here to win in” and that atmosphere around the camp was “very good.”

Portugal have included eight full internationals in their squad, with one of them being Sporting Lisbon’s, William Carvalho. Aged 23, the athletic midfielder boasts great positional awareness, whilst able to put in a commanding tackle. The midfield star was said to be "happy" at his call-up, stating that: “it’s always a huge source of motivation to be in the national team, regardless of the level you are playing at.”

Portugal’s 23-man squad: Goalkeepers: José Sá, Daniel Fernandes, Bruno Varela. Defenders: Tiago Ilori, Paulo Oliveira, Raphael Guerreiro, João Cancelo, Tobias Figueiredo Frederico Venâncio. Midfielders: Ricardo Esgaio, William Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Sérgio Oliveira, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro, Tozé, João Mário. Forwards: Gonçalo Paciência, Iuri Medeiros, Carlos Mané, Ricardo Horta, Ricardo.

England’s 23-man squad: Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jonathan Bond, Marcus Bettinelli. Defenders: Carl Jenkinson, Luke Garbutt, John Stones, Ben Gibson, Michael Keane, Liam Moore, Calum Chambers, Matt Targett. Midfielders: Jake Forster-Caskey, Alex Pritchard, James Ward-Prowse, Tom Carroll, Nathan Redmond, Nathanial Chalobah, Jesse Lingard, Will Hughes, Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Forwards: Harry Kane, Danny Ings, Saido Berahino.

Southgate’s opposite number, Rui Jorge has been in charge of the U21 setup in Portugal since 2010, taking over the role from Oceano Cruz. Playing his club football at Rio Ave, Sporting CP and Belenenses, the left-back made 45 appearances for his country.

Gareth Southgate took charge of the England U21s ahead of the 2013-14 season, with the Englishman’s contract running until 2017. With previous managerial experience gained at Middlesbrough, the 44-year old will be looking to collect the UEFA 2015 Under-21 European Championship come 30 June 2015.

Portugal were unable to qualify for the 2013 U21 Championships, which saw a Spanish side beat Italy 4-2 in the final. Stuart Pearce’s England side were unable to record a single point, with Craig Dawson scoring the only goal of their campaign, against Norway.

All eyes will be on Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane in this year’s tournament. The 21-year old forward has been in fine form in the Premier League this season, netting 21 league goals. Having recently made his full international debut, Kane already has 11 caps for the U21 side.

Portugal have had a torrid time in the U21 European Competitions, again, failing to qualify for the 2011 event, hosted in Denmark. England however, were again unable to qualify for the knockout stages, despite drawing with eventual champions, Spain. Scoring just two goals at the competition, Danny Welbeck was England’s top scorer at the event.

England’s senior manager, Roy Hodgson, has earmarked Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse as a player to have the potential to succeed at the highest level. 20-year old Ward-Prowse “will be in our thoughts, because we like him very much,” said Hodgson, before stating “he is a big prospect.” With a potential call-up to England’s senior side for Euro 2016, Ward-Prowse wants to impress his bosses and believes playing for England “is the pinnacle of everyone’s career.” Keeping his feet on the ground, the midfielder said: “It’s just a case of keeping performing well for my club and country and it is all there for us.”

8,000 saw the England U21 - Portugal U21 dress rehearsal in November 2014, as the two sides squared up in a friendly. Danny Ings was the hero that night, netting a brace in England’s 3-1 victory, with Carl Jenkinson also finding the net. AS Monaco’s Bernardo Silva scored the goal for Portugal.

Saido Berahino is one to watch in England U21 - Portugal U21 – the West Brom forward has been linked with a move away from the Midlands club, and with 10 goals in 10 games in the qualifying campaign, it’s clear to see why he’s in high demand. The 21-year old will be looking to break the all-time record for goals scored in England U21 team, which is held by Alan Shearer, on 13.

England have won the competition on just two occasions (1982 and 1984), whilst they had only reached the final on one other occasion, - Germany in 2009. That is however, better than Portugal’s record, who have failed to reach the final since 1994, where they lost to a 97th minute golden goal against Italy’s Pierluigi Orlandini.

Portugal’s Ruben Neves is the youngest player in this year’s competition. At just 18-years old, the midfielder plays his club football for FC Porto.

Leading up to the competition, Gareth Southgate has stated that “the players have got to be relaxed,” so that they can play to their full potential. This comes after then England manager, Fabio Capello banned tomato ketchup during England’s 2010 World Cup campaign. Southgate said: “I’m not banning baked beans either,” before insisting his players “know internally what our objective is.”

England made it all the way to the final in 2009 after beating hosts, Sweden in the semi-finals, before losing to an eventual Germany side which contained the likes of Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels and Mesut Özil. Portugal were unable to qualify for the competition.

The two sides have previously met on just one occasion in a competitive format, way back in the 2002 U21 European Championships, where Portugal were the victors that day. Filipe Teixeira put Portugal a goal up, before Ariza Makukula doubled their lead from the spot. Leeds United’s Alan Smith pulled a goal back for England U21’s, but Hugo Viana scored Portugal’s third after 69 minutes.

Good evening, and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of England U21 - Portugal U21, in the 2015 UEFA European under-21 Championships, hosted in Czech Republic. Tonight’s game will take place at the Mestsky Fotbalovy Stadion, Uherské Hradiště. Kick off will be at 19:45BST.