Sampdoria closing in on Fernando

Sampdoria are reportedly closing in on the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fernando.

Sky Italia reports suggest that the Blucerchiati have agreed a €10 million fee for the player who joined Shakhtar from Gremio for €11 million two seasons ago.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder still has 3 years to run on his deal with The Miners worth a reported €2.5 million a season.

Fernando made 13 appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League last term where he managed one goal. He made a further 12 appearances across all competitions, 7 of which were in the Champions League as Shakhtar reached the Last 16 before losing 7-0 on aggregate to Bayern München.

Ferrero's proposal

La Samp's club president Massimo Ferrero has proposed a four year deal worth €1.5 million a season according to Di Marzio.

Furthermore, there is ongoing dispute as to how the agreed €10 million will be paid up. Shakhtar want the money over two seasons while Sampdoria want to spread it across three.

Part of a strong Brazilian contingent

At Shakhtar, Fernando is one of just 14 Brazilians at the club alongside Douglas Costa, who has been linked with Chelsea, and Marlos, who joined the club from Metalist last summer.

Sampdoria's only link to Fernando's homeland is the coveted Eder who was born in Brazil but plays internationally for Italy.

Lots of links

Sampdoria have been linked with many different players in recent weeks all over the pitch.

The Stadio Luigi Ferraris outfit have been linked with River Plate duo Eder Alvarez Balanta and Matias Kranevitter.

In addition to the above pair the club have also been linked with an audacious move for controversial Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli, Milan's Mattia Destro and free agents, Giampaolo Pazzini and Antonio Cassano both of whom have played previously for the club.