Milan want Dinamo Zagreb starlet Pjaca

AC Milan have set their sights on signing Dinamo Zagreb forward Marko Pjaca having been told to forget about signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

An offer believed to be in the region of €8 million is said to have been turned down by Dinamo chief Zoran Mamic who wants between €10-12 million for the Croatian international.

Pjaca, 20, scored 11 times in 32 Croatian premier league fixtures last season and a further three goals in 15 games in all other competitions. He also assisted six times across all competitions.

Pjaca joined the Croatian champions last summer from Lokomotiva where he scored nine times in 49 outings and put pen to paper on a five year deal.

The player very nearly joined rivals Juventus in January and is subject to interest from other top European clubs.

Not the only Zagreb player they want

Milan are also reportedly looking at Dinamo youth defender Vinko Soldo who recently turned 17.

The centre back has played for Croatia's U-17's on 15 occasions and is contracted to the Stadion Maksimir outfit until next summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring Soldo who has yet to play for Dinamo's senior side.

Milan allegedly bid €2 million for the teen but the offer was rejected by the aforementioned Mamic.

Milan linked with many more

Milan have been linked with nearly every player under the sun in recent weeks as they look to improve on their disappointing 10th placed finish last season under new boss Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Most recently, excluding the two featured players, the Rossoneri have been linked with Chelsea's Mo Salah who is currently in his second season on loan at Fiorentina.

Adriano Galliani is said to be currently in Monaco trying to seal the deal for French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia who is attracting interest from city rivals Inter also.

The deal for Porto's Jackson Martinez is only missing medical clearance as the player is currently on international duty at the Copa America with Colombia.

They had also been linked with making a move for former player Kevin-Prince Boateng who is currently a free agent.

Milan look set to miss out on signing Atletico Madrid defender Miranda who has according to many reports agreed to sign for Inter.

The San Siro outfit are also still awaiting a reply from Dani Alves regarding the contract they offered him.