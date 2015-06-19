Roma, Bologna and Sassuolo chasing Di Santo

Roma, Bologna and Sassuolo are just three of many clubs in for Werder Bremen striker Franco Di Santo.

The Argentine forward scored 14 goals last season in all competitions, 13 of which came in his 26 Bundesliga appearances, as Bremen finished 10th in the German top flight.

The players agent, Gustavo Goni admitted "clubs from the Bundesliga, Spain, Italy, England and Holland" are after his client. He also confirmed that some of the clubs interested are "top clubs" to German publication BILD.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were said to be interested in signing Di Santo but they have since signed Josip Drmic from Bayer Leverkusen and have pulled out of the race to sign the one time Argentina international who has a €10 million pricetag.

Roma leading the way for Italian sides

Roma are reportedly the closest of the three interested in the 26-year-old ex-Premier League player who had spells with Chelsea, Blackburn and Wigan.

The Giallorossi have just recieved approximately €13 million from Gervinho's sale to Al Jazira while they could still recieve more with flop Seydou Doumbia expected to leave the club after a terrible spell in the capital.

Ambitious Bologna

Newly promoted Bologna are wanting to spend big according to most Italian papers and have already been linked with making audacious moves for Italian pair Fabio Borini and Graziano Pelle both of whom ply their trade in the Premier League with Liverpool and Southampton respectively.

There may be no need for Sassuolo

Sassuolo on the other hand may not need to chase Di Santo at all if they manage to keep a hold of deadly duo Simone Zaza and Domenico Berardi who are both subject to interest from Champions Juventus.

The Neroverdi have also been linked with a move for free agent Giampaolo Pazzini but face competition from four other Serie A outfits including Bologna.