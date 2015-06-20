England U21 - Sweden U21: Southgate's men look to rally after opening defeat

England meet Sweden in Group B of the UEFA European U21 Championships on Sunday evening, as Gareth Southgate's young side look to pick up their first points of the tournament.

Game one

Both sides began the tournament on Thursday, with Sweden first up, winning 2-1 against much fancied Italy.

They went behind in the first half, with Alexsander Milosevic sent off after conceding a penalty, which Domenico Berardi scored.

Up against it, Sweden battled back positively in the second half, with striker John Guidetti levelling the scores in the 57th minute.

The comeback was completed with three minutes remaining, as substitute Mikael Ishak won a penalty, knocked in by striking partner Isaac Kiese Thelin.

England suffered a less enjoyable start, slumping to a 1-0 defeat against an impressive Portugal side.

Despite spells of comfortable possession, Joao Mario's second half goal gave Portugal the victory, as he capitalised on sloppy English defending.

The likes of Harry Kane, Tom Carroll and Jesse Lingard will be hoping for improved performances, after they struggled to make the desired impact on Thursday.

Team news

England's tournament suffered a setback early on when they lost Sadio Berahino, their top goalscorer in qualifying with 10 goals, to injury. John Stones was ruled out of the Portugal game with concussion, and won't be fit to face Sweden.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond of Watford added to their injury problems as he picked up an ankle knock in training. Ben Gibson and Carl Jenkinson are fit to play, but will miss game three against Italy if they're booked.

Sweden will be without Milosevic after his red card - Italy, and there are doubts over Kiese Thelin's fitness as the matchwinner continues to battle a heel injury.

Quotes

England manager Gareth Southgate explained that his side "totally respect Sweden," and will "have to be at their best to win". Despite his side being criticised for a disappointing attacking display against Portugal, Southgate was keen to point out that it "was the first game in 18 we haven't scored in", and it was because of this that he was "not going to start ripping up what we've done."

Sweden boss Hakan Ericson looked to compare Italy and England, noting that Southgate's men, "They play with a higher tempo than Italy, they run more, and I am sure it will be a game played at a higher pace," he said, also adding that "We have a strategy for how we are going to try to do that but I can't talk about it right now!"