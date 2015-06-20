Vrsaljko attracting interest from Juventus and Napoli

Juventus and Napoli are set to go head to head for the signature of Sassuolo full back Šime Vrsaljko.

Vrsaljko only joined the Serie A minnows last summer from Genoa for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the region of €6 million but looks set to move on already after a stellar season.

The 23-year-old managed 22 Serie A games last season and 23 overall where he grabbed four assists off the back of representing Croatia in Brazil at the World Cup the summer before.

The Old Lady were said to be close to signing Vrsaljko last summer and reportedly helped fund Sassuolo's aforementioned €6 million swoop in order to secure a future move for the player who can also play on the wing.

Napoli looking at other full backs

New boss Maurizio Sarri has already raided his old club Empoli and brought midfielder Mirko Valdifiori, who was also close to moving to Torino, to the Stadio San Paolo.

Sarri is reportedly looking at getting Albanian right back Elseid Hysaj to join him but this is only if the club fail in their pursuit of sought after Torino and Italy defender Matteo Darmian who is attracting interest from Bayern München.

The Partenopei will want to find out sooner rather than later if they'll get be able to pull of a deal for Darmian as both Lazio and Fiorentina are said to be targeting Hysaj also.

Juventus busy in other areas

Juventus are yet to add any defenders to their ranks ahead of the new season as they attempt to improve an already strong frontline. Paulo Dybala has joined the Old Lady as has Mario Mandzukic for a combined fee of approximately €50 million. Sassuolo pair Simone Zaza and Domenico Berardi are next on the list for the Champions.

Defensive duo Angelo Ogbonna and Leonardo Bonucci have both been linked with moves away in recent weeks with Ogbonna subject to interest from Premier league sides Aston Villa and Southampton while Real Madrid are in for Bonucci.



