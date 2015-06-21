Mandzukic edging closer to completing Juventus switch

Mario Mandzukic is close to completing his €15 million move to champions Juventus from Atletico Madrid.

The club posted photos of the forward arriving in Turin on Sunday night on their social media accounts, ahead of his medical that will take place on Monday.

Mandzukic put pen to paper on a 3-year deal worth €3.5 million a season to the player, who leaves the Spanish capital after just one year.

Last season, Mandzukic scored 12 times in 27 games as Atleti failed to regain the Liga BBVA title or make as big of an impact in the Champions League as the year before, where they finished runners up to city rivals Real Madrid.

Llorente heading for exit door

Fernando Llorente is expected to depart the club with a host of clubs vying for his signature having been knocked down the pecking order with the arrival of Paulo Dybala from Palermo and the imminent arrival of Mandzukic.

Bundesliga duo VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach, as well as French outfit Monaco, are just three of a few clubs interested in the 30-year-old, who bagged nine goals last term in 41 games. Fenerbahçe are also believed to be interested.

The Old Lady are also closing in on moves for Sassuolo pair Simone Zaza and Domenico Berardi, the latter is co-owned by the clubs, meaning Llorente would find himself even further down the pecking order if they arrived.

Mandzukic's arrival also pushes Carlos Tevez closer to the exit door as the Argentine striker looks set to return home with first club Boca Juniors.

Sassuolo and Genoa eye Coman loan

Juve youngster Kingsley Coman is a loan target for both Sassuolo and Genoa according to various reports coming from Italian media.

The Frenchman is regarded as one of the club's brightest prospects and made 20 appearances in all competitions last season - including a brief cameo in the Champions League final.

Sassuolo, as previously mentioned, may well lose both Zaza and Berardi to Juve and will be lacking up top. That all means that the Mapei Stadium may well be a perfect destination for Coman to end up next season for lots of game time.

Genoa, on the other hand, look set to lose winger Iaqo Falque to Roma and reportedly see Coman as a potential replacement for the ex-Spurs man.