England 2-1 Norway: Golden strike from Bronze hands Lionesses last 16 win

Second half goals from Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze gave Mark Sampson's England side a 2-1 victory over Norway in the Women's World Cup last 16, setting up a quarter final clash with tournament hosts Canada.

Surprising opening

Despite being the lower-ranked side, Norway started the game much more positively than England, taking the game to them. The experienced Isabell Herlovsen was put through on goal in the 10th minute after some poor defending from England, but goalkeeper Karen Bardsley produced an excellent save from the striker's effort.

If this was the chance for England to get a wake up call, it had the opposite effect as the Lionesses dropped deeper, making further errors. Lene Mykjaland's ball in found Kristine Minde, who could only put the ball into the side netting.

Wonderkid Ada Hegerberg, with three goals to her name at the finals already, was the next to go close, as her header dropped just wide in the 27th minute. Poor closing down from England had led to it, with full-back Ingrid Wold being afforded far too much space down the left-hand side.

Better from England

England then did begin to get into the game, doing so through a slice of luck. Marita Skammelsrud Lund gave away a corner after the ball flicked off her shoulder, and England took the initiative from there. Troubling the Norwegians with high balls into the box, they enjoyed a good five minute spell, abruptly ended by a poor free-kick from Fara Williams.

Desperate to regain their early momentum, Norway drove forward again, with Hegerberg's snapshot flashing just wide. There was then a huge penalty shout for Hegerberg, as she surged into the box and was challenged by Lucy Bronze. Hegerberg managed to get her shot away, off balance, and that could have contributed to the referee's decision.

Early second half goals

With no goals in the first 45, the fans were desperate for each team to take on a more attacking mantle as the second period got underway, and there was a goal just nine minutes after the restart.

Solveig Gulbrandsen's long range shot was palmed wide by Bardsley, although replays showed that is was going wide. Profiting from this error, Norway took advantage and it was Gulbrandsen herself who headed them infront. Pulling away to the front post, the veteran's header clipped the underside of the bar and went into the back of the net.

However, the lead lasted for just six minutes, as England equalised with a header of their own. Taking matters into her own hands, captain Steph Houghton rose highest from Williams' corner, and executed a perfect header into the corner of the net.

The game settled down after this with both sides taking some time to reflect on the early events of the second half and compose themselves, with chances few and far between for the next 10 minutes or so. Jill Scott's effort lacked power for England, whilst Hegerberg was well closed down by Bardsley as she again strode through on goal.

A fine winner

With the game in danger of drifting into extra time, Bronze made the difference as her superb strike in the 76th minute completed the turnaround for England.

Good passing from Scott and Jodie Taylor had dragged the Norway defence out of position, before the latter teed up Bronze on the edge of the area. Giving the 'keeper no chance, she hammered the ball into the top right hand corner, putting her team into the lead.

A nervous finish

Fully in the knowledge that two of the last three goals they had conceded had come in stoppage time, England looked understandably nervous as they looked to defend their lead late on.

They did manage it though, ignoring boo's from the crowd to play a more positive style in the dying moments, the likes of Taylor and Scott held the ball up in the corner, as England held out for their first ever win in a knockout World Cup match.