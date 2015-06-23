Denmark U21 2-0 Serbia U21 : Danes top the group with a win

Denmark secured their place in the semi-finals of the 2015 UEFA Under-21 Championships with a 2-0 win over Serbia in their final group game.

The Danes won Group A thanks to their win over Serbia and Germany, who had led the group coming into the final games, were held to a 1-1 draw by the Czech Republic.

Rasmus Falk gave the Danes the lead midway through the first half and a goal just after the restart from Viktor Fischer ensured Denmark would take their place in the last four.

The Serbs made a bright start to the game and had the first opportunity in the opening minutes when Aleksandar Cavric ran from midfield before firing a shot but it was directly at Jakob Busk who made the stop.

Much of the early stages were played in the midfield although Serbia were enjoying a lot of the ball and spent a lot of time in possession during the first 20 minutes but the Danes were defending well and managed to keep the Serbs from creating any clear openings.

Falk opens the scoring

However, on 21 minutes the Danes got the opening goal against the run of play. Riza Durmisi linked up well down the left with Pierre Hjøbjerg to get behind the Serbian backline and the left back put a superb cross into the box. Yussuf Poulsen was just unable to get a head to it but Falk was coming in at the back post and he met it on the half volley to score past Marko Dmitrovic in the Serbian goal.

Serbia almost levelled on 29 minutes when Milos Jojic produced a sublime piece of skill to get away from a Danish defender before attempting to curl his shot into the top corner but unfortunately for Jojic, Busk got across to tip the shot over the bar and deny the Serb a goal of the tournament contender.

Minutes later the Serbians had another chance when Marko Petkovic played a lovely ball in for Filip Duricic which put him one on one with Busk. Duricic took his shot with the outside of his foot as the goalkeeper rushed off his line and the shot went just wide of the far post.

The Danes almost doubled their lead on 42 minutes when they were awarded a free kick after Lazar Cirkovic took Poulsen down around 30 yards from goal. Durmisi stepped up to take the kick and his shot had Dmitrovic scrambling across goal but the ball struck the outside of the post and went wide.

The Danes were on top as the first half was coming to an end and they had one final chance just before the break. Jannik Vestergaard found Falk just outside the box and the forward turned the defender before hitting a powerful shot but it was off target and the half time whistle blew shortly after.

Fischer doubles the lead

The Danes started the second half as they had finished the first and doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart. Poulsen was was fouled on the sideline and Højbjerg's free kick fell to Fischer at the back post and the Ajax man took a touch to control before poking the ball into the far corner to put his team on the verge of a semi-final place.

Serbia could have pulled a goal back on 54 minutes when Nemanja Petrovic crossed from the left which Aleksandar Pesic only had to touch to score but he missed it and the ball came to Petkovic who dragged his shot off target when he had a clear opening.

The Danes had a great chance seconds later when Poulsen broke clear but his shot was blocked by the defender before Fischer took the loose ball on his chest and blasted goalward. Fischer must have thought he had his second of the game but it wasn't to be with Dmitrovic making an outstanding stop.

The game was getting really stretched now as Serbia were pushing men forward looking for the three goals required to have a chance of qualifying and Jojic was the next to be denied as he hit his shot straight at Busk after good work from Duricic.

Serbia were beginning to run out of ideas as the Danish defence held firm and as hard as the Serbs tried they weren't causing any problems for the Danes and instead it was Denmark who looked more dangerous on the counter with Poulsen a constant threat.

Serbia continued to push for a goal right until the end but it was Denmark who had the better chances with Uffe Bech going close in the dying minutes but it wasn't to be and his shot was deflected over the bar.

Denmark managed to hang on for the final minutes to secure an excellent win and the unexpected bonus of winning the group. Winning the group means the Danes will remain in Prague for their semi-final against the Group B runners-up which could still be any of Portugal, England, Sweden or Italy. Jess Thorup won't mind who they play but he will be understandably delighted that his men have come out on top in Group A.

Group A Final Table