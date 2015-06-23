Juventus and Sassuolo find agreement over Berardi

Juventus have purchased Sassuolo's 50% rights to Domenico Berardi for an undisclosed fee it was confirmed late on Tuesday night.

Berardi is now an outright Juventus player but will spend next season on loan at the Mapei Stadium, a place he has called home for the past three years in order to aid his development and get vital game time.

The 20 year old attacker, was wanted "at all costs" by Juventus according to agent Simone Seghedoni.

Berardi, an Italian youth international, was one of the most exciting players in Serie A last term scoring 15 and assisting 13 in 32 appearances as the Neroverdi finished twelfth in their second ever season in the top flight.

All co-ownership deals in Italy need to be resolved by Thursday's deadline as the system bows out of Italian football for good. Failing that, the clubs will go to a blind auction for the player where the highest bidder gains 100% rights of the player.

Seghedoni ruled out Berardi going into a blind auction as it was "not a possibility", instead suggesting it would be wiser to decide the "best path for the player" beforehand without the auction.

Zaza to play in black and white next season

Juventus have reportedly excercised their €15 million buy back clause on Simone Zaza which was inserted when Sassuolo bought the player outright from the Old Lady last summer.

Zaza, who will turn 24 on Thursday, scored on 12 occasions in the Serie A last term and was also rewarded with his first handful of Italy caps. He becomes the third striker to join the club following the captures of Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

Zaza and Berardi formed a deadly partnership in their time together at the Emilia-Romagna club and played a huge role in Sassuolo's success last season.

Tevez closer to return home

Juventus and Boca Juniors met on Tuesday to try finalise the deal that would see Carlos Tevez depart the Juventus stadium after two successful seasons.

It is believed a fee of €5 million was agreed between the two parties for the former Manchester United player. Di Marzio report that Boca youngster Guido Vadala may also be included in the deal.

The clubs will meet again in the coming days to complete the move.

