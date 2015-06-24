Eto'o set to join Antalyaspor

Despite having two years still to run on his Sampdoria contract, Samuel Eto'o is set to join new Super Lig side Antalyaspor.

The Turkish club posted a photo on their official Facebook page appearing to show Eto'o boarding a private jet with club officials.

The 34-year-old only signed for Italian outfit Sampdoria in the January transfer window, where he agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal, but struggled to make an impact, scoring on just two occasions in 17 outings.

The striker will join fellow Cameroonian Joseph Boum who plays as a centre-back for the newly-promoted side.

Eto'o began his career with Real Madrid's youth academy in 1997 but following Real Madrid B's relegation to the third tier he was loaned out to CD Leganes for the 1997-98 season.

He also served as a loanee for Espanyol but failed to make an appearance before joining La Liga side RCD Mallorca, eventually completing a permanent move to the club for €4.4 million.

After an impressive four seasons for Mallorca, where he became the side's record goal scorer, the striker then signed for FC Barcelona for a fee of €24 million. He went on to become a two-time Champions League winner for the Catalans as well as lifting the La Liga title on three occasions.

Following his departure from Barcelona, Eto'o signed for Inter Milan where he made over 100 appearances in Serie A before leaving for Russia to join Anzhi on a three-year-deal, becoming the world's highest paid player.

He then went on to feature for Premier League sides Chelsea and Everton before returning to Italy, this time to join Sampdoria.

The former Cameroon international enjoyed a large amount of success with his nation too, winning the African Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002 whilst also being named as the African Player of the Year for three consecutive years from 2003-2005. He won the honour again in 2010.

Eto'o leaves Sampdoria having achieved a 7th-placed finish in Serie A whilst also gaining qualification to the Europa League qualifying rounds.