Serie A duo Guarin and Glik set for Turkish moves

Inter Milan midfielder Fredy Guarin and Torino captain Kamil Glik are both close to completing moves to Turkey with Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray respectively according to multiple reports.

Guarin set for Fener

The 19-time Super Lig winners have allegedly already had an offer, believed to be in the region of €5 million turned down by the Nerazzuri for the 28-year-old.

The San Siro outfit are allegedly looking for at least €8 million for Guarin who has been with the club since 2012 following a €13.5 million move from Portuguese side FC Porto where he spent four years.

The player's agent Marcelo Ferreryra admitted that Fenerbahçe "have never contacted" him nor have they "put forward any proposal" for his client.

Guarin's midfield partner Hernanes is reportedly the player who the Sarı Kanaryalar will turn their attention to if they fail in their pursuit of Guarin.

Glik close to Galatasaray move

Kamil Glik has agreed personal terms with the current Turkish champions according to Turkish papers.

However various Italian media report that the Granata are unwilling to let their skipper leave for any less than €15 million.

Manchester United and Spartak Moscow have both also shown interest in the 27-year-old who was one of Europe's highest scoring defenders last season with eight to his name in 44 games in all competitions.

Glik and defensive partner Nikola Maksimovic have been linked with a €30 million double move to AC Milan who are now under the guidance of Sinisa Mihajlovic following Pippo Inzaghi's sacking last week.

Inter targeting a Turk

Inter are reportedly keeping an eye on Galatasaray's Burak Yilmaz who scored 22 times in 37 competitive games last season.

Yilmaz, 29, still has four years to run on his contract at the Türk Telekom Arena and being the club's biggest asset, will certainly not come cheap either.

Other reports suggest Yilmaz may be joined by team-mate Felipe Melo at Inter, who is no stranger to the Italian game having played for Serie A giants Juventus for three years before joining Galatasaray two years ago.