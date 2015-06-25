Manzon adds to Karlsruhe's attacking depth

Karslruher SC have confirmed the arrival of FC Strogino Moscow forward, Vadim Manzon.

The Russian attacker has signed a three-year deal with Karlsruhe, who so nearly ended Hamburger SV's perfect Bundesliga record last season.

At just 20, Manzon has plenty of room to grow and develop in Germany. The 6 ft 5 in striker scored seven times in 45 appearances for his former third division side.

Todt happy with his new signing

Sporting director Jens Todt was thrilled with the signing, saying he was "a young player with a good perspective".

Todt spoke about his "plentiful development potential", as well as "his technical skills and his physical presence in the penalty area".

During the trial, Manzon admitted he "already felt very comfortable" with Karlsruhe. "I wanted to come back," he added. "The team has welcomed me really well."

Who'll start up front for Karlsruhe next season?

While Karlsruhe were looking for a stocky striker, Manzon's arrival does raise questions over Rouwen Hennings' and Ilijan Micanski's futures with the club.

The Russian joins Erwin Hoffer and Pascal Köpke as new attacking signings in Baden-Württemberg - meaning there are now five forwards in the first-team squad.

Markus Kauczinski faces a selection headache if he doesn't shift a player, or two, on. However, who does the Karlsruhe boss let go?

Hennings' looks like he could be on his way to a Bundesliga side after a mightily impressive season last year, which earned him the 2. Bundesliga top-scorer crown.

Micanski, a Bulgarian national team member, could feature more as an attacking midfielder. It is a role in which he performed well in towards the back end of the campaign.

The two youth internationals, Köpke and Manzon, look set to play back-up roles to the experienced Hoffer. The former-Fortuna Düsseldorf man will be keen to get more game time with his new side.

