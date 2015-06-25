Wellenreuther out, Caicara in at Schalke

Schalke 04 confirmed two transfers on Thursday. Junior Caicara joined the Royal Blues from Ludogorets Razgrad, while Timon Wellenreuther was loaned out to RCD Mallorca.

Finally some depth at right-back

The Brazilian defender has been on Schalke's radar for months, and they have finally tied him down to a three-year deal.

Caicara was part of the Ludogorets side that made club history last season, as they made it into the UEFA Champions League group stages.

After spending his youth in Brazil, the 26-year-old made the move to Europe in 2010 with Gil Vicente. He spent two years in Portugal before moving to Bulgaria.

He enjoyed massive success with the club who are a mere 14 years old, winning two doubles and three successive league titles.

Caicara becomes Schalke's second summer signing, following Johannes Geis' arrival earlier in the week.

“We saw last season just how important it is to have two players for each position if possible," said sporting director Horst Heldt.

Schalke suffered with a series of injuries to key players last term, and his addition with greatly aid that.

Heldt said that his arrival means "we now have another skilled right back in the team", and admitted Caicara "will certainly continue to help us".

He'll do battle with Atsuto Uchida, and Heldt is "convinced of his ability” after watching him "intensely over the past months".

Caicara is "massively looking forward to the new challenge", according to Heldt. Who added, "He really wants to take the next step forward in his career and break through at Schalke.”

Wellenreuther off to get first-team game time

Wellenreuther's loan comes as a slight surprise, given Christian Wetklo's demotion to the second-tier side and Fabian Giefer undergoing surgery.

The 19-year-old will be keen to gain some first-team minutes in Spain, though he garnered plenty of experience during Ralf Fährmann's period of injury.

He made eight Bundesliga appearances and played in both legs of their narrow Champions League last 16 defeat to Real Madrid, including that unforgettable victory in the Santiago Bernabeu.