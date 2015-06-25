Result Portugal U21 - Germany U21 2015 Under-21 European Championship 5-0

19:00 You can read VAVEL's report for Portugal U21 5-0 Germany U21 here.

18:49. Portugal deservedly through to the final after an incredible win. Portugal 5-0 Germany (Silva 25', Ricardo 33', Cavaleiro 45+1', Joao Mario 46', Horta 71'.)

90' Two minutes added on.

87' Final change for Germany. Felix Klaus on for Julian Korb.

80' Absolutely nothing happening now. Portugal happy to knock the ball around the back - Germany equally pleased to let them do that.

74' RED CARD! Leonardo Bittencourt picks up a second yellow for a late tackle. It can't get much worse.. surely?

72' Korb initally does well to deny Rafa, but a lack of speed in closing down Cancelo allows him to pick out Horta. The two substitutes combined to great effect and the latter was able to flick home at the near post.

71' NOW IT IS FIVE!

69' Germany are starting to rumble forward now, thoug it's not troubling the Portugal defence.

64' Joao Cancelo will get a chance to try and impressive, as he replaces Guerreiro.

63' Yellow for Bittencourt. He hacks down Sergio Oliveira - no complaints from anyone there.

62' William Carvalho rifles an effort over the bar from 25 yards. Never began to dip down.

58' The game has, understandably, fallen a little flat now. Neither side looks terribly bothered - pretty poor from Germany.

54' Rafa nearly makes it five, although the bounce isn't kind and he can't take advantage of Ricardo's cut-back.

50' Portugal doing the smar tthing and replace Bernardo Silva, Rafa on for him. Leonardo Bittencourt also gets his chance, replacing Schulz.

47' Those changes mean little now, and Germany are being blown away. Joao Mario's strike is set up after good work by Bernardo Silva. Mario's strike takes a huge deflection and goes past the helpless ter Stegen - four-nil!

46' PORTUGAL MAKE IT FOUR!

45' Second half has begun! Max Meyer on for Johannes Geis and Ricardo Hrota replaces Ivan Cavaleiro.

HT: Portugal 3-0 Germany. (Silva 25', Ricardo 33', Cavaleiro 46') Incredible performance so far.

HT: This is a footballing masterclass. A lovely piece of play sees Joao Mario set it for Ivan Cavaleiro on the edge of the box. He wraps his foot around it and bends the ball into the top corner. Magnificent effort from Portugal, they're 3-0 up.

45+1' It's three! Cavaleiro with an unbelievable strike!

44' Sa comes up with the goods again! Younes strikes it well with his left foot from just outside the area, though the 'keeper manages to get a hand to the effort and palm it away.

39' Hrubesch's side are starting to come back in to this. Good cross well held by Sa, who looks to be a very solid goalkeeper.

37' Big chance to hit back for the Germans! Kimmich has his shot well-saved by Sa, before Schulz skies the rebound.

34' Shocking from Germany! Ricardo is given the freedom to head home a second goal, totally unmarked. Portugal are on a different level right now.

33' PORTUGAL LEAD 2-0! RICARDO WITH THE GOAL!

32' Portugal have their first corner of the game, Germany lacking penetration.

28' Ivan Cavaleiro's down injured after a heavy challenge. After a lengthy period of treamtent, he's able to continue - looks sheepish.

26' WHAT A FINISH! Bernardo Silva, the man of the moment, picks up a pass and smashes it past the helpless ter Stegen on the angle. Great finish and the goal Portugal deserve!

25' GOAL FOR PORTUGAL!

23' Second man in the book, Joshua Kimmich takes down Sergio Oliveira and is quickly cautioned.

22' Carvalho taken down by Geis, taken off for some treatment but quickly returns.

18' Younes very nearly finds a way through for Germany! A lovely touch and piece of skill took him past two players, though Figueiredo made a crucial interception.

17' Continuing to look the better side after that chance, especially down the right. Esgaio goes into the book for a foul on Schulz.

15' POST! Sergio Oliveira rattles the post after Ricardo's lay-off. Desperately unlucky for the captain, biggest chance so far.

14' Well, that certainly was terrible. Geis smashes a 30 yard free-kick into the stands, poor effort.

13' The crowd have already reorted to a Mexican wave. The game hasn't been that bad, honest!

10' Geis in hard on Bernardo Silva at the first time of asking. At the other end, Emre Can wastes a good crossing opportunity.

8' First touch for either goalkeeper, as Sa rushes out to knick the ball from Volland's toes.

6' Nico Schulz handed a chance to try and get at the Portugal defence, though he's quickly closed down and the chance has gone.

5' Kimmich down hurt after Guerreiro's late tackle. Thankfully for Germany, their midfielder is up and playing again.

3' There has been one, very late, change to the Portugal line-up. Tobias Figueiredo has come in for the injured Tiago Ilori.

1' We're underway in the first 2015 UEFA European under-21 Championship semi-final!

16:57. Anthems are out of the way, we're ready to go!

16:51. A reminder of both teams. Portugal: (4-3-3) Sa; Esagio, Paulo Oliveira, Ilori, Guerreiro; Joao Mario, Carvalho, Sergio Oliveira; Ricardo, Silva, Cavaleiro. Germany: (4-1-4-1) Ter Stegen; Korb, Ginter, Heintz, Günter; Geis; Younes, Can, Kimmich, Schulz; Volland.

16:45. Warm-ups complete, not long to go now!

16:34. This will be the first game in Olomouc for both sides, with Germany having played all their group games in Prague.

16:28. "This all feels very Swedish to me," said Germany coach Hrubesch. He admitted, "If things continue as they did then, I'll have no objections."

16:25. Just under half an hour to go, this has the potential to be a classic encounter - who do you think will come out on top?

16:18. Neither of these sides have lost in their last 14 competitive games. Quite a statistic.

16:15. Finally, the Portugal line-up! Sa; Esagio, Paulo Oliveira, Ilori, Guerreiro; Joao Mario, Carvalho, Sergio Oliveira; Ricardo, Silva, Cavaleiro.

16:10: Portugal coach Rui Jorge admits that his side will "have to play in an almost perfect way" if they are to triumph over their opponents.

16.05: While the wait goes on for the Portuguese line-up, it's allows time to analyse Germany's line-up. Johannes Geis is the only alteration, as he replaces Max Meyer, meaning Germany switch to a more defensive 4-1-4-1 formation.

Germany XI to face Portugal - Ter Stegen; Korb, Ginter, Heintz, Günter; Geis; Younes, Can, Kimmich, Schulz; Volland.

It's just over 90 minutes until kick-off, we'll hopefully have the team news with you shortly.

Matthias Ginter will be hoping to be as active in this game as he has been in the tournament so far. He has played more accurate passes (204), than any other player in the competition so far. Marc-André ter Stegen is second. (WhoScored)

Germany have the added bonus of Leonardo Bittencourt's Portuguese-speaking abilities on Saturday, "If Portugal want to talk about tactical things on the pitch, I'll translate it for our guys."

Horst Hrubesch has no injury concerns ahead of the final, "Everyone is fit. We've travelled this road together and now we want to reach the final."

The other semi-final clash features two Nordic nations, as Denmark and Sweden do battle to reach the final. The Swedes have never won the tournament but did finish as runners-up back in 1992, and reached the semi-finals on two further ocassions. Denmark have never gotten past the semis, and they only managed that feat once - losing 3-0 on aggregate to Italy.

Germany under-21 predicted XI: ter Stegen; Korb, Ginter, Knoche, Schulz; Can, Kimmich; Bittencourt, Meyer, Younes; Volland.

Portugal under-21 predicted XI: Sá; Esgaio, Paulo Oliveira, Ilori, Guerreiro; William, Sérgio Oliveira; João Mário, Bernardo Silva, Cavaleiro; Ricardo.

They advanced to the semi-finals with, arguably, the performance of the tournament sandwiched between two less than impressive outings. After drawing with Serbia, Hrubesch's side turned on the style against Denmark and blitzed them 3-0. However, a draw with the Czech Republic meant they could only finish second - despite their win versus the top-of-the-table Danes.

For Germany, it has been an unlikely name that has made the difference in midfield. Joshua Kimmich came on at half-time in the opener, to replace Moritz Leitner, and hasn't looked back since. The Bayern Munich midfielder dictated the play and tempo with ease, something that helped Germany to secure their passage in to the final four.

Germany under-21 squad in full: Goalkeepers: Marc-André ter Stegen, Bernd Leno, Timo Horn. Defenders: Julian Korb, Matthias Ginter, Robin Knoche, Nico Schulz, Christian Günter, Dominique Heintz. Midfielders: Johannes Geis, Leonardo Bittencourt, Yunus Mallı, Moritz Leitner, Emre Can, Kerem Demirbay, Joshua Kimmich, Maximilian Arnold, Amin Younes, Maximilian Meyer, Felix Klaus. Forwards: Kevin Volland, Philipp Hofmann, Serge Gnabry.

Portugal got to this stage by virtue of some stellar defending. Like Germany they accumulated five points, but it was enough to secure top spot. After an opening game win over England, two stalemates against Italy (0-0) and Sweden (1-1) followed. While they struggled to find the net, Portugal will be keen to build from the back and use that defensive stability to frustrate their opponents.

Portugal's key man will be, without much doubt, Bernardo Silva. The AS Monaco midfielder has been fantastic in the championships so far, and has carried on his magnificent form from the Ligue 1 season. At just 20, he managed nine goals and three assists in his big break-through season after joining from SL Benfica. He has been a constant menace for defences in this competition, and his performance will be vital if Portugal are to reach the final.

Portugal under-21 squad in full: Goalkeepers: José Sá, Daniel Fernandes, Bruno Varela. Defenders: Tiago Ilori, Paulo Oliveira, Raphael Guerreiro, João Cancelo, Tobias Figueiredo, Frederico Venâncio. Midfielders: Ricardo Esgaio, William Carvalho, Rafa Silva, Sérgio Oliveira, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro, Tozé, João Mário. Forwards: Gonçalo Paciência, Iuri Medeiros, Carlos Mané, Ricardo Horta, Ricardo.

Andrův stadion will play host to the game. Situated in Olomouc, it has hosted several Czech Republic internationals - the most recent being a 0-3 defeat to Denmark. SK Sigma Olomouc are the ground's tenants and the stadium holds 12,566 people. Germany have not been outside Prague with their group games, while Portugal played all their games at Stadion Miroslava Valenty, Uherské Hradiště.

Tasos Sidiropoulos will be the referee for the crucial semi-final clash. After becoming a FIFA listed referee in 2011, he has refereed in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and in the World Cup and European Championship qualifiers. The Greek official has already taken charge of Italy's match against Sweden in this year's competition.

The Portuguese managed to top Group B, despite scoring just two goals in their three games. They did, however, concede just one goal. Jorge will be hoping that his attack can find some form against a Germany defence that has offered up scoring opportunities on a regular basis.

Germany and Portugal have both qualified for the Olympics as a result of reaching the semi-finals, and are looking forward to heading to the 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro. Rui Jorge's men finished top of Group B, while Horst Hrubesch and his team were second in Group A.

For Portugal, it was way back in 1994 when they reached the final for the first, and only, time. Luis Figo, Abel Xavier and Rui Costa helped lead them to the final, though Pierluigi Orlandini's Golden Goal meant Italy were crowned champions. However Figo won the Player of the Tournament, setting himself up for what was a glittering career.

Germany enjoyed their greatest success back in 2009, where they won the tournament in Sweden. After what was an average run in the group stage and a hard-fought win over Italy in the semi-finals, they came good in the final and triumphed 4-0 against England. World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Benedikt Höwedes, Jerome Boateng, Sami Khedira, Mesut Özil and Mats Hummels all started that day.

Two years later, the sides met again in the group stages - this time in Portugal. They also won on that occasion, with João Moutinho's 94th minute winner proving to be the difference. He was joined by Nani and Ricardo Quaresma in that side, while Germany boasted Stefan Kiessling, Alexander Meier and Gonzalo Castro amongst their ranks for the game.

Raul Meireles and José Bosingwa, both UEFA Champions League winners with Chelsea in 2012, Bruno Alves and Danny all featured in that Portuguese win. For the Germans both Schweinsteiger and Lukas Podolski played in that game, now reigning FIFA World Cup champions, along side current WWE wrestler Tim Wiese.

Germany and Portugal's biggest clash was in the 2004 version of the tournament, as Portugal beat the then hosts with a thunderous Luís Lourenço strike. Bastian Schweinsteiger had cancelled out Hugo Almeida's opener, and the result dumped the Germans out of Group B in the 2004 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Good evening and welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of Portugal U21 vs Germany U21 in the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, hosted in Czech Republic. Tonight’s game will take place at the Andrův stadion, Olomouc. Kick off will be at 17:00BST.