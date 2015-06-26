2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Preview: Australia v Japan

Now, this is a tie that we did not expect to see when the draw was revealed.

In fact, this is a tie we did not even expect when the last 16 was confirmed.

However, Australia overcame Brazil, Japan overcame the Netherlands, and here we are.

This 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final is going to be a match for the purists, as two teams who enjoy their quick, sharp passing style of football lock horns. With neither team the type to waste time or do anything cynical, it is going to be a real battle of football, with few other factors interfering other than composure and experience on the big stage.

Australia have mainly faced physical challenges thus far in the competition, with Sweden, Nigeria and the USA making up their group, whilst Brazil was perhaps a mixture of this and footballing ability. Yet, in Japan, they face an all out footballing team and their own ability will really be put to the test against the reigning World Champions.

The Matildas themselves have troubled teams with their quick play on the ball, and so it will be interesting to see just how Japan deal with an opponent rather similar to them.

However, it will not be an unfamiliar challenge for either side, with them facing each other regularly in continental competitions. Recent encounters have been close, with a 2-2 draw and and 1-0 win to Japan the last two results. We can expect a similar match-up on Saturday too, though Japan go in as favourites given their status and head-to-head record with the Aussies, losing just twice to them in 10 games.

What to expect

Australia caused one of the upsets of the tournament so far when they beat Brazil in the last 16, resisting their opponents well before catching them off guard late on in the game to steal the win. Their competitive group helped them secure victory, with them having been tested thoroughly in the 'Group of Death,' whilst Brazil had cruised through Group E.

The Matildas have got better with each game that has come and are really hitting form now as we enter the latter stages. Their back line is defiant, and they have a number of attacking options, with players on the bench who can make a difference when introduced. They are able to soak upon plenty of pressure and then break quickly, and they are simply devastating on the counter with clinical finishing.

Their energy and self-belief is what has got them this far, and this will have to continued to shine if they are to overcome the World Champions.

Japan themselves had a relatively straight-forward group, though if you look at their results in comparison to some of the others in the group, then you could believe they struggled. Cameroon beat Ecuador 6-0, Switzerland beat them 10-1, but Japan overcame the South Americans by a slender 1-0 scoreline.

A 1-0 win over Switzerland a 2-1 win over Cameroon again suggests things weren't easy, but they were one of just two teams to take maximum points from the group stages, the other being Brazil, and they are getting better with each game. They hadn't come out of second gear heading into the last 16, but the fluidity of movement in their performance against the Netherlands was simply magical, and contributed to one of the contenders for goal of the tournament with their second strike of the game, one which was a real team effort.

The team play what is dubbed a 4-4-2 formation, but it shifts to a 3-4-3 when they move forward, with their full-backs bombing forward to get involved and their defensive midfielders doing a job in protecting what then becomes a fragile back line.

Their understanding in the team, as well as their consistency and ability to overcome a variety of different opponents, has showed exactly why they are the reigning champions and now Australia's job is to pick this apart.

Japan are likely to dominate the game, constantly putting Australia under pressure and forcing them to defend. However, their opponents will not just sit back and settle for this; they are likely to really take the game to Japan and have them on the back foot at times too. They will look to expose the Asian champions on the counter and hope their pace and sharp passing moves can carve their opposition open at the back.

Key Players

Australia have plenty of bright and lively players going forward, but their captain Lisa De Vanna is absolutely vital in the team and will have to be even more so if her side are to qualify for the semi-finals. As if her leadership was not crucial enough, it is her contributions going forward that really spark the Aussies into life.

Effective out wide or through the middle, De Vanna's creative play carves out opportunities for her teammates, and her goal-scoring instincts and great positioning get her into the areas where she can clinically put chances away too. Her pace and determination makes her a nightmare for defenders to contain, and with Japan's full-backs committed to getting forward, there will be plenty of space for her to exploit tomorrow.

Caitlin Foord is another player who will be important for the Aussies on the attack, but more crucially in defence. The team's right-back, Foord loves to get on the ball and run with it, injecting pace into the Matildas going forward and making things happen. With the wings likely to be full of space for her to attack, she could be an effective figure in this match for Australia too.

Defensively, she is going to have to be switched on though, as she is going to have both a winger and a full-back to contain tomorrow. Communication with the players in front of her will be key, whilst her discipline at the back and ability to stand up in a challenge, as opposed to diving in and letting her player past, will be crucial if Australia are to resist the expected pressure from their opponents.

Japan have plenty of key players in their magical footballing side, but Aya Miyama is perhaps the most important. Incredibly creative with countless dimensions in her game, Miyama is the main source of chances in the team. Able to cross balls in from the left or go on mesmerising runs inside that allow her to pick passes in a central area, her decision making and vision is second-to-none.

Miyama's sheer awareness and footballing intelligence allows her to see things no-one else does and do things no-one else would dream of. Her talent is incredible and her unpredictability will be a big problem for Australia.

Another big player for Japan on the attack is Yuki Ogimi. As one of the side's main two centre-forwards, she has a lot of responsibility on her to put chances away, yet she has just the one goal to her name this summer, and Japan have scored only six goals in four games. They may be a joy to watch going forward, but they have been far from the most clinical in Canada thus far.

Australia are going to frustrate them with their strong back line, and so Japan need to put away the chances they get, as it may take them a while to find another clear cut opportunity, regardless of their effective build up play. Ogimi, therefore, needs to have her shooting boots on tomorrow, as she and her team have been guilty of missing plenty of opportunities this summer, and would not like that to be the reason they fail to defend their title.

Prediction

This is such a tough game to call given how close it is going to be. I cannot see there being much between the two teams, even given Japan's dominant head-to-head record, as Australia have been magnificent this summer.

Yet, the Japanese are getting better and better with each game that comes, and so we can expect an even higher level of performance tomorrow as they delve into the latter and most important stages of the tournament.

They may be the favourites in this tie, meaning that little bit more expectation is on them, but with all eyes to be on Germany's clash with France, the pressure will not feel as heavy on their shoulders and they can quietly go about their business again, as they have been doing all summer.

Australia's sheer determination, mixed with their youth, courage and talent, will see them match Japan for the most part, but their opponents should narrowly overcome them with a few moments of world-class play to reach the last four.

I'm going to go for a 2-1 win in Japan's favour, setting up another rather kind draw in the next round against either England or Canada.