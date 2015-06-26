UEFA Euro U21 Championship - Denmark U21 - Sweden U21 Preview: Scandanavian sides battle it out in semi final

Denmark face Sweden in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi final's on Saturday evening, with each team looking to set up a final meeting with the winner of Portugal - Germany.

Form guide: Denmark

Winning two games and losing one, Denmark gained six point from group A, topping the group in the process.

Starting with a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic, the Danes recovered from going a goal down thanks to strikes from Jannik Vestergaard and Pione Sisto, with the latter winning the game late on.

Next up came the tough challenge of Germany, a game that Denmark weren't expected to get anything from. The predictions proved correct, as the ruthless Germans coasted to a 3-0 win, thanks largely to a brace from the highly rated Kevin Volland.

With qualification still on the line, Serbia were the opponent's on matchday three, and Denmark came through in flying colours with a 2-0 win. Rasmus Falk and Viktor Fischer did the damage, securing passage to the semi's.

Form guide: Sweden

Taking a slightly trickier route to this stage, Sweden came through the 'group of death' in an impressive second place.

Seemingly against all the odds in all three group games, it was against Italy where Sweden really showed their credentials. Down to 10 men and a goal down at half time, they rallied back to turn the game around, and won 2-1 thanks to John Guietti's equaliser and Isaac Kiese Thelin's late penalty.

Gareth Southgate's England were next up, and they desperately needed a victory, which they duly got. Dogged defending by the Swedes had seen them frustrate the likes of Harry Kane throughout the game, only for Manchester United's Jesse Lingard to finally open the scoring with a volley in the final 10 minutes, handing England a 1-0 win.

To qualify, Sweden needed at least a draw, and to better England's result - Italy as they met group leaders Portugal in their final game of the group. It looked like the Italians would take an unlikely route to the semi finals with a few minutes left in each game, as they led the Three Lions and Portugal led Sweden. However, Simon Tibbling's 89th minute goal saw the game end 1-1, and Sweden make the semi's.

Key player: Denmark

Viktor Fischer will be looking to make a bigger name for himself in the game, as the talented left winger looks to fire his side to the final.

Having made seven senior appearances for Denmark already, the Ajax winger knows what it's like to play on the big stage, but you can't help thinking that he still has a point to prove, having missed almost all of 2014 with a hamstring problem.

Expect Fischer to offer both a creating and goalscoring threat, cutting in from the left hand side to fire shots at goal with his magical right boot.

Key player: Sweden

Isaac Kiese Thelin is the man who could make the difference for Sweden, as the powerful striker seeks to impose himself on the match.

You would have been forgiven for thinking that the 6ft 2" Bordeaux striker would have been playing second fiddle to John Guidetti, however the two have been played together and that has helped Thelin's game.

With Guidetti making runs off him, the forward's physical game has helped his team in both attack and defence at the tournament thus far, and the Denmark defence will need to find a way of containing him come Saturday.

Pre match comments:

Denmark's coach, Jess Thorup, has confidently about how he believes his side can beat "any other team in the tournament" and that they're "not satisfied to just reach the semi finals".

Despite this, he was quick to clarify that "Although we are satisfied with achieving our first goal of getting through to the semi-finals," he thinks "they [his players] can play better."

In the opposite dugout, Sweden boss Hakan Ericson has spoken enthusiastically about his teams run to the final, commenting "It's very special for us to reach the semi-final from a very, very tough group" and due to this, "it doesn't matter who we're up against."

However, he was keen to stress that their is room for improvement, noting that "We're still looking for the perfect game; hopefully we will find it tomorrow!"