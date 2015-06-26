Portugal U21 - Germany U21: Portuguese look to reach first Under-21 final since 1994

Germany and Portugal will go head-to-head on Saturday evening for a place in the 2015 UEFA Under-21 European Championship, as Rui Jorge played down his side’s chances.

Portugal remained unbeaten in their group, which contained England, Italy and Sweden – with Bernardo Silva the star player in their squad.

Portugal and Germany still unbeaten

Joao Mario scored the only goal of the game as the Portuguese beat England, before a poor show against Italy resulted in a draw.

All four sides went into the last game with the possibility of them progressing through to the semi-finals. Portugal were up against Sweden, who needed a draw or win to progress, following Italy’s 3-1 victory over England.

Gonçalo Paciência put Portugal in the lead eight minutes from time, before 'Esperanças' conceded their first goal of the competition just one minute from time. Portugal however, still went through as group winners, setting up a tie against Germany.

Germany look to recreate 2009 triumph

Portugal are perhaps the more experienced, with eight of their squad members having already played for the senior side, earning 26 caps between them – in comparison to Germany’s six, with just 15 caps.

Germany have the better semi-final record between the two sides, having won both times – a 1-0 victory over Italy in 2009 and a 9-3 aggregate victory in 1982. Germany, won the competition in 2009, out-classing England with four goals to nil.

Portugal are looking to reach the final for the first time in 11 years, last dating back to 1994 as they finished runners-up to Italy.

What the manager's said

Portugal U21 manager, Jorge said his side were never “favourites” and that they shouldn’t say they are, “because it’s not reality.”

Jorge, 42, stated that all the teams involved are “very even” and that “there are no favourites.” The Portuguese manager said you need “a bit of luck” in the Under-21 Euro’s, before stating that his side has had their “share so far.”

Germany Under-21 manager, Horst Hrubesch told reporters “the pressure is off,” after “achieving “our minimum objective, [the semi-finals].”

The 64-year old told his players they "can now begin the assault on the summit,” after qualifying for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Team news

Liverpool’s Emre Can has shaken off a calf injury and should be fit to start their game against Portugal, after impressing in the three games.

Portugal have just one injury concern, with Tiago Ilori picking up a thigh injury during their 1-1 draw against Sweden – otherwise Jorge’s side have a clean bill of health.

The winner will face either Denmark or Sweden on Sunday.