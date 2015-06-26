Score Denmark U21 - Sweden U21 in 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championship (1-4)

Thank you for joining us for this evening's game and we hope to see you all again on Tuesday as Sweden and Portugal go head to head to be crowned champions of Europe.

Credit to Denmark who have had a good tournament and played some excellent football to get here but on the night they were second best and Sweden progress.

They defended superbly and are well worth their place in the final after tonight's performance. Of course they have already played Portugal in the group stages with the sides drawing 1-1 in the final game.

What a night for Sweden as they beat their neighbours 4-1 to reach the final of the 2015 UEFA European Under-21 Championships.

95' GOAL!!! Sweden 4-1!!! Sweden break away in the dying minutes and put the icing on the cake with a goal from Hiljemark after a pass across goal.

93! Sub! Thelin comes off to allow Larsson to see 90 seconds or so of action.

92' Sub! Fischer comes on for the dying minutes for Bech.

91' Bech takes the ball down in the box and shoots low at goal but it hits the outside of the post and wide. Time running out for Denmark.

90' Four minutes added on.

87' Denmark are still pushing forward and Sisto wins the ball on the left before attempting to pick out Bech at the back post. The cross looks perfect but Augustinsson gets a touch to just knock it away from the forward.

83' GOAL!!! Sweden 3-1!!! Surely that's it over. The substitute Quaison nips in behind Thomsen and takes a touch before blasting a low shot between the legs of Busk. The ball deflects off the keepers left leg but it sneaks in at the far post and surely that seals Sweden's place in the final.

80' Khalili has a great chance to seal it. Quaison holds the ball up on the left and plays a pass into Khalili and his poked shot beats Busk but brushes the outside of the post and wide.

76' Close again from Denmark with Bech winning possession on the right before crossing to the near post. Thomsen gets on the end of it but he guides it straight into the arms of the goalkeeper.

72' Sub! Sweden take off their other goal scorer as Tibbling is replaced by Quaison.

70' Free kick for the Danes in a very dangerous position as Augustinsson trips Højbjerg about 22 yards out. Højbjerg gets up to take it but blasts it into the wall.

69' Great chance for the Danes as a cross into the box reaches Vestergaard but his first touch is poor and Carlgren pounces on the loose ball.

65' Sub! Sisto is on now and it's Falk who comes off as the Danes take a gamble.

63' GOAL!!! 2-1!!! Sweden fail to clear their lines from a corner and after a scramble in the box the ball comes to Bech who controls with his chest before poking past Carlgren in the Swedish goal. Game on.

62' So close to a third for Sweden. Tibbling lets fly from outside the box and Busk is at full stretch but the shot goes narrowly wide of his left hand post.

60' Sub! Scorer of the opening goal Guidetti goes off and on comes Ishak.

59' Yellow! Poulsen goes into the book after a discussion with the referee.

57' Sub! Vigen Christensen comes on for Jønsson. Vigen will be a bit more forward thinking for the Danes.

54' Denmark are enjoying a lot of possession but they can't break Sweden's rigid shape. Surely it's time to make changes.

47' A chance at either end within seconds of each other as first Vestergaard heads over before Tibbling heads wide for Sweden.

46' We are underway again in Prague.

Denmark will obviously have to throw caution to the wind after the break and we will most likely see Sisto and Fischer enter the game as they look to get back into the match.

Denmark got off to a good start and looked the better team in the early stages but two goals in three minutes from Guidetti and Tibbling have the Swedes in control.

41' Højbjerg tries one from distance but it's off target. Probably frustration there as Sweden are just sitting with two solid banks of four and Denmark aren't posing them any problems at the minute.

36' Guidetti could have made it three but in the end Busk makes a comfortable save as the striker drags his shot towards the far corner. The game has totally changed since those opening 20 minutes with Sweden looking increasingly in control.

30' Big chance for the Danes to get back in the game as Poulsen gets up above the Swedish defence to meet a cross from Knudsen but his header is off target and to make things worse he lands awkwardly and has to get treatment.

26' GOAL!!! Sweden 2-0!!! Guidetti breaks down the left for Sweden and passes across the box to Tibbling. Thomsen looks set to cut it out but he slips as he tries to change direction which creates a huge opening for Tibbling and he slots the ball calmly past Busk. Massive goal for Sweden.

23' GOAL!!! Sweden 1-0!!! John Guidetti takes the kick for the Swedes and he has slotted it to the goalkeeper's left and Busk has gone the wrong way. Advantage Sweden.

22' Penalty to Sweden! Scholz and Thelin come together under a cross and the referee doesn't hesitate to point to the spot. The question here is could the Dane help making contact as they went for the ball but the ref was completely convinced.

20' Denmark have had the better of the opening 20 minutes but the scores are still level and Sweden will be happy enough with the score.

14' Vestergaard breaks out from his centre half position and gallops past the Swedish defence before trying a shot from 20 yards. The defender got across as he hit it and the shot was off target.

10' Denmark get another corner when Højbjerg's cross is headed by Falk and it goes wide off a Swedish defender. The ball's in the back of the net but the referee has disallowed it. Poulsen met the corner but headed it into his hand before putting the ball past Carlgren. The Dane was quite unlucky there but probably should have scored first time.

7' Khalili puts a sublime cross into the box but Thelin is unable to get a good contact on it and it doesn't trouble Busk. The cross deserved better.

3' Early corner for Denmark as Milosevic heads a Bech cross behind. Milosevic clears the corner though at the near post and it comes to nothing.

1' Early touch for Carlgren in the Swedish goal as he slides out to intercept a dangerous ball into his area.

0' We are underway.

The teams are on the way out and it is national anthem time. Swedes appear to be outnumbering the Danes if the booing during the Danish anthem is anything to go by.

We are 30 minutes from kick off now as Denmark and Sweden go head to head for the right to take on Portugal in Tuesday's final.

Sweden - Carlgren; Lindelöf, Milosevic, Helander, Augustinsson; Tibbling, Hiljemark, Lewicki, Khalili; Kiesse Thelin, Guidetti.

Denmark - Busk; Scholz, Christensen, Vestergaard, Knudsen; Jønsson, Thomsen, Højbjerg; Bech, Poulsen, Falk.

Portugal have sealed their place in the final with a 5-0 win over Germany. Read all about it here.

Sweden's strength is more team work than individuals but their captain and leader Oscar Hiljemark is vital to the team. Hiljemark plays his club football in the Netherlands and was part of PSV Eindhoven's title winning side although he was limited to just 11 league appeances with nine of those from the bench.

Denmark's star man is Pierre Højbjerg of Bayern Munich. He had a spell on loan at Augsburg and at 19 years old he looks to have a big future in the game. He plays in midfield and has already been capped seven times by the senior team and scored his first international goal in their 2-1 win over Armenia last September.

We are now less than 40 minutes away from the official team news so let's take a look at some key players.

Portugal are now 4-0 up against Germany so it looks as though they will be in the final but will Denmark or Sweden join them?

Remarkably Portugal are now 3-0 up in the other semi-final and look to have one foot in Tuesday's final as the half time whistle blows.

Portugal have just took the lead in that game with Bernardo Silva finishing a fine move off to give his side the lead.

We are also underway in the other semi-final and you can keep up with that game live on VAVEL with Jonathan Walsh providing the live coverage here.

Why not take some time to read this preview from Oliver Emmerson on tonight's match.

Once the teams are confirmed we will of course bring that to you immediately.

Sweden could be without defender Joseph Baffo who went off with a shoulder injury against Portugal but they could welcome back Mikael Ishak who missed the Portugal game with a fever.

Denmark have a full squad available which could mean returns for Frank Sørensen and Jonas Knudsen who missed the Serbia game with a hamstring injury and suspension respectively.

Ericson was a lot more cautious than his Danish counterpart saying "we know just how good a team Denmark are" and "everyone is a little bit tired" but he went on to say he expects "adrenaline will come back to 110%."

Sweden are coached by Hakan Ericson who has been in the job since 2011. Ericson is the son of former Swedish manager Georg Ericson who managed the national team in the 70's and he himself had a 20 year career coaching several clubs until 2003 when he left IFK Norrköping. He had a short spell in charge of the Swedish under-21's in 2009 before taking the job on full time two years later.

Thorup was confident in his press conference yesterday saying "I think we can play even better," and went on to say that Denmark are "not satisfied just to reach the semi-finals."

Jess Thorup will lead the Danes as they attempt to go one better than the 1992 team and reach their first UEFA European Under-21 Championship final. Thorup made his name in charge of Esbjerg fB whom he led to the Danish first division title and a Danish Cup in his two years as manager. Regardless of how tonight's game goes Thorup will have reinforced his reputation as one of Denmark's best coaches with his teams performances in this competition.

Neither side has won this competition before although both recorded their best performance in the 1992 edition of the competition. In those days the latter stages were played over two legs and Italy beat Denmark 3-0 in the semi-final before beating Sweden 2-1 to win the first of their five European titles at this level.

Sweden started their Group B campaign with an impressive win over Italy despite playing for 62 minutes with ten men (52 of those minutes a man down before Italy had a man sent off on 80 mins). Sweden fell behind in the first half but goals from John Guidetti and Thelin gave them a 2-1 win. They followed that with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to England that meant they needed to beat Portugal to qualify or if Italy beat England in the other game they would progress with a draw. Italy done their part and raced into a 3-0 lead over England which meant a draw would suit both Portugal and Sweden and it looked to be heading that way until Portugal took the lead in the 82nd minute through Goncalo Pacienca which meant Sweden were heading out. Head coach Hakan Ericson threw everyone forward for the dying minutes and Simon Tibbling equalised in the 89th minute to see Sweden reach the semi-finals as Group B runners-up.



Sweden looked to be heading out after a 2-0 defeat in Le Mans but they were superb in the second leg with a brace from Isaac Thelin and a Oscar Lewicki goal put them 3-0 up. Layvin Kurzawa looked to have broke their hearts with a late goal that is more famous for his celebratory salute but Sweden got their own back minutes later through a Lewicki winner that put Sweden through 4-3 on aggregate.

Sweden qualified after topping Group 7 ahead of Greece, Poland, Turkey and Malta. Just three points separated the first four teams in the group but the Swedes came out on top with five wins, a draw and two defeats to set up a playoff with France.

In the tournament itself the Danes came from a goal behind to beat the hosts, Czech Republic, in their opener 2-1 thanks to goals from Jannik Vestergaard and Pione Sisto. The Danes were well beat in their next game against Germany and in truth the 3-0 score line could have been worse. That left Denmark needing to beat Serbia to qualify for the last four. Goals from Rasmus Falk and Viktor Fischer handed the Danes a 2-0 win they needed and a draw in the other game between Germany and the Czech Republic handed them the unexpected bonus of winning the group and therefore remaining in Prague for their semi-final.

Denmark were drawn against Iceland, who had finished second to France in their qualification group. The tie looked to be going to extra time after a goalless 180 minutes but a stoppage time goal from Nikolaj Thomsen and an even later Icelandic equaliser meant Denmark qualified on away goals.

Denmark were drawn into Group 2 of the qualifying round alongside Russia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Estonia and Andorra. The Danes were superb and finished top of the group with eight wins and two draws to reach the playoff round where the best 14 teams would go head to head to join the Czech Republic in the final stages.

The tournament is now down to just four teams but it has been a long journey with Denmark playing 15 matches to get here and the Swedes playing 13. Let’s take a look back at how the teams made it this far.

Denmark U21 - Sweden U21 2015

In competitive matches the teams have met five times although never in the final stages of the competition. In those meetings the Danes have won two, Sweden have won once and two have finished in a draw.

Denmark and Sweden’s most recent meeting at under-21 level came just over two weeks ago when they met in a pretournament friendly in Copenhagen. John Guidetti and Simon Gustafson were on target for the Swedes but two goals from Nicolai Brock-Madsen saw the game finish 2-2.

It hasn’t always been rivalry though and another memorable meeting between the senior sides saw them combine to knock Italy out of Euro 2004. Sweden and Denmark played each other in the final group game and a score draw of 2-2 or higher would mean that regardless of how Italy done in their game with Bulgaria they would be out. Unsurprisingly the game ended 2-2 and both sides reached the quarter-finals.

Local rivalry can cause tensions to spill over on the football field however and these pair have had a few dark moments with perhaps the most memorable being in June 2007 when a Euro 2008 qualifier was abandoned when a Danish fan invaded the pitch before trying to punch the referee when he awarded Sweden a late penalty with the scores level at 3-3. Sweden were awarded a 3-0 win and Denmark were banned from playing in Copenhagen for two matches.

Unsurprisingly with the two countries being so close geographically there have been times when tensions have been raised between the two and war has broke out although the last was over 200 years ago.



These countries are traditional rivals with the closest point between the two Scandinavian nations just four kilometres apart and they are connected by the Øreseund Bridge which joins the Drogden Tunnel which provides road and rail links between the two.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and we will be bringing you all the build up, including updates from the Portugal v Germany match, team news and all the action right until we can confirm who will play in the final on Tuesday night.

Welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of the second UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-final between Denmark and Sweden.