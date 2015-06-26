Roma, Fiorentina, Inter and Genoa fighting for Sala

Hellas Verona's Jacopo Sala is subject to interest from Roma, Fiorentina, Inter and Genoa according to various sources.

The central midfielder played 16 times last season and scored twice as the Gialloblu finished 13th.

He has just one-year remaining on his current deal with the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi outfit and the club have demanded a minimum of €3.6 million for his services.

Sala, 23, started his senior career at Hamburg after coming through the youth ranks of Chelsea and signed for Hellas in 2013.

There is also interest from the Premier League, with both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur said to be keeping tabs on the Italian - who made a cumulative 33 appearances for Italy's youth sides in a six year period between 2006 and 2012.

Verona have already lost one midfielder

Formerly co-owned Jorginho left the club yesterday, ahead of the end of co-ownership deals in Italy. Hellas accepted a €4.5 million bid for their 50% share in him from Napoli.

The players agent, Joao Santos believes his client will do "very well" under new Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri. He contiuned admitted he thinks everyone will "see a new Jorginho under Sarri" and that he can "show off all his qualities next season."

Jorginho made 23 Serie A appearances for Napoli last season as they finished fifth, and a further ten games in other competitions. He had been co-owned by the clubs since January last year.

Good news ahead of next season

Veteran striker and Serie A 2014-15 joint Capocannoniere winner Luca Toni has agreed to a one-year contract extesnion with the club.

Toni is the club's all time top scorer in the top flight with 42 goals to his name in his two seasons at the club, and admitted he "can't wait" to get the new season underway.

The 38-year-old was linked with a move to Australia's A-League earlier in the summer but put an end to links with the extension.