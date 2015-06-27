Besiktas targeting Britos and Cavanda moves

Turkish Super Lig outfit Besiktas are targeting Miguel Britos and Luis Pedro Cavanda, of Napoli and Lazio, respectively according to various reports.

Besiktas finished last season in third behind Fenerbahçe and champions Galatasaray and have been linked with out-of-contract Aston Villa defender Ron Vlaar as well as ex-Liverpool ace Ryan Babel who recently left Super Lig rivals Kasimpasa.

Britos has allegedly agreed terms already

Britos' contract at the Stadio San Paolo is due to expire in the coming days and Sky Italia report that the Uruguayan has already agreed to a three-year contract with Besiktas following earlier interest.

The twenty-nine-year old featured 37 times in all competitions for the Partenopei last season and has been with the club since 2011 following a move from recently relegated Bologna.

Cavanda will get more playing time

Cavanda, 24, still has three years to run on his deal at the Stadio Olimpico and is reportedly discontent at playing just 16 Serie A games last season.

The Angolan born DR Congo international has been with the Aquile all of his senior career and has had spells out on loan with Torino and Bari.

The right back is valued at €2 million and a deal is expected to be concluded within the next 48 hours as the Black Eagles look to win their first Super Lig title since 2008-09.

Lots of Turkish interest in Calcio players

Fenerbahçe are said to be targeting Inter's Fredy Guarin and have teammate Hernanes lined up if they fail to capture Guarin. Furthermore, the club are looking at Albin Ekdal of Serie B outfit Cagliari but face competition from Fiorentina.

Galatasaray on the other hand are said to be closing in on Torino skipper Kamil Glik and have, according to Turkish reports agreed personal terms with the Pole.