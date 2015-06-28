Atalanta announce capture of free agent Bassi

Atalanta confirmed the signing of free agent Davide Bassi on a two year contract over the weekend, following his release from Serie A rivals Empoli.

The goalkeeper, 30, will officially join Atalanta on Tuesday when his nine years with Empoli end upon contract expiry. Bassi played near two centuries worth of games for the Azzurri and also had loan spells at Torino and Sassuolo in between.

Bassi made just seven Serie A appearances last term as he played second string to loanee Luigi Sepe, who is set to return to parent club Napoli in the coming days.

Bassi declared he was "happy to have arrived" and was "very impressed" by the Nerazzurri's facilities. He further admitted he found them "very beautiful" in his first interview after signing on at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Second through the door

Bassi joins Jasmin Kurtic in Atalanta ahead of the 2015/16 season. Kurtic, 26, spent last year on loan at Fiorentina from Sassuolo and joins the club on a four year deal for a reported €3.5 million.

Kurtic confirmed he already knows what the Nerazzurri faithful expect of him and promised that he will give "120 per cent.”

The Slovenian midfielder made 28 appearances in all competitions last season, 21 of which where in the league where he managed one goal.

Baselli and Zappacosta set to leave

Italy Under 21 International Danielle Baselli is subject to interest from both Milan and Fiorentina.

The player's agent Beppe Riso, confirmed that there is “an agreement between Milan and Atalanta" regarding the transfer of Baselli after the two clubs ran out of time back in January. He also revealed that he will "meet Fiorentina next week."

It also looks unlikely that full back Davide Zappacosta will be with the club much longer with interest from Fiorentina, Torino and Liverpool all there.

The 23-year-old told Gazetta dello Sport that it is a dream of his "to play in the premier league," and that he is "eager to prove" himself.

Interested in Nocerino

The Orobici are reportedly showing interest in Milan midfielder Antonio Nocerino, who has one year left on his deal at the San Siro.

Nocerino spent the second half of last season on loan at bankrupted Parma and made 20 appearances for the Ducali in all competitions. It is very plausible that Nocerino may be included in any deal for Baselli.