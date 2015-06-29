VfB Stuttgart complete Langerak and Kliment signings

VfB Stuttgart have completed the signings of Borussia Dortmund’s Mitchell Langerak and Czech Republic Under-21 international, Jan Kliment.

Following Sven Ulreich’s €3.5 million move to Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich – Stuttgart have since brought in Polish ‘keeper, Przemysław Tytoń, now adding Langerak to their ranks.

Signing from Melbourne Victory in 2010, Langerak, 26, has made just 10 starts for Dortmund in all competitions last term. Whilst appearing 19 times in the Bundesliga, also playing 12 DFB-Pokal and three Champions League games overall during his time at Westfalenstadion.

The Australian international has signed a three-year deal with the Swabian club, after his position came under-threat at Dortmund, following the arrival of Roman Bürki from SC Freiburg.

Are things on the up for VfB Stuttgart?

Alexander Zorniger was said to be “excited” to be in charge of Stuttgart – following his arrival from RasenBallsport Leipzig, before stating he couldn’t wait to “implement my concept on VfB Stuttgart.”

The 47-year old told reports to expect “Langerak and Tytoń to compete for the number one spot,” saying he’s only seen Langerak play “one bad game,” against VfL Wolfsburg, “in the DFB-Pokal final.”

The Bundesliga side have also confirmed that Thorsten Kirschbaum will head to 1.FC Nürnburg, with just the medical and contract signature left to complete.

Jan Kliment the latest player to move to the Bundesliga

Stuttgart’s second signing, Kliment, has signed from Czech First League side, FC Vysočina Jihlava – putting pen-to-paper on a deal until 2019.