Serie A transfer round-up: Lots of moves nearing completion

Lots went on late at night in the Serie A world with plenty moves edging closer to completion, some falling apart and some being completed amongst other things.

Casillas close to completing Roma switch

Legendary Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas looks set to be an A.S. Roma player in coming days although his wages may well cause the capital club problems

Casillas and agent Carlo Cutropia had already admitted they were "flattered" by Roma's interest in recent days.

The 34-year-old shot stopper played 47 games in competitions for Madrid last season and kept a total of 20 clean sheets.

Casillas, who has multiple individual honours amongst team accolades, has been in the Madrid first team before the turn of the century and still has two years on his contract at the Bernabeu.

Trio of clubs in for Behrami

Valon Behrami has been linked with a trio of Serie A clubs recently including Sassuolo, Fiorentina and Napoli. The latter two both being former clubs of the Swiss international.

Behrami spent last season with Hamburg in the Bundesliga as they narrowly avoided relegation as a result of victory in the playoffs. He made 23 appearances in all competitions and neither scored or assisted.

Vrsaljko set for Napoli

The Sassuolo full back has allegedly agreed personal terms with the Partonopei who are looking to rebuild after a poor fifth placed finish last term.

The Neroverdi are said to be looking for between €10-12 million for Vrsaljko, with 40% of the fee going to ex-club Genoa.

The club have also been linked with a move for Torino's sought after Matteo Darmian.

Lazio linked with unhappy Huntelaar

Last season's bronze medalists Lazio are reportedly keeping tabs on Schalke forward Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Huntelaar, 31, is said to be unhappy that Schalke never made the Champions League next season and is looking for a new adventure.

If he was to join Lazio, it would be his second spell in Italy having spent a season with Milan in 2009/10 where he scored seven in 25 games for the Rossoneri.

Milan interested in defensive duo

Milan are said to be looking at making a double swoop for Roma's Alessio Romagnoli and Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte.

€30 million rated Romagnoli recently just returned to the Stadio Olimpico following a successful loan spell at Sampdoria where he played 31 games in all competitions and even popped up with 2 goals and 2 assists.

The San Siro outfit are also said to be looking at Laporte, 21, who is reportedly valued at roughly €40 million by his club. He is also subject to interest from the likes of Barcelona and Bayern München.

Mati Fernandez expected to pen La Viola extension

Chilean playmaker Mati Fernandez is expected to put pen to paper on a new three year deal with Fiorentina.

Fernandez is currently at the Copa America with Chile although new boss Paulo Sousa is determined to tie the 29-year-old down sooner rather than later as his current deal is due to expire next summer.

The skillful midfielder has been in Florence since 2012 following a three year stint in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon.

Alex's Santos move off

Alex's proposed move home with Santos has been called off after the Brazilian's deemed the defender "too expensive."

33-year-old Alex spent two years with the club earlier in his career and has since represented Chelsea, PSV and PSG.

The 18 time former Brazilian international has just a year remaining on his deal with Milan who he made 23 appearances for last season in all competitions.

Lamela a target for both Juve and Milan

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela may be set to return to Italy for a second spell with interest coming from both Champions Juventus and Milan.

Juventus are reportedly further ahead in the negotiations with the 23-year-old who enjoyed two years in the capital with Rome before making a £25.8 million move to Spurs. The Old Lady seem confident that a bid including forward Fernando Llorente and cash will secure the Argentine's services.

Gervinho's Al Jazira move falls through

Despite the clubs having agreed on a €15 million fee for the Ivorian attacker, the two parties are unable to agree on personal terms and the move is now subsequently off.

The move was reportedly going to triple Gervinho's weekly wage in Rome but it looks like he is set to stay in the capital for the time being.