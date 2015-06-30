Busy day at the office for Inter

Early on Monday, Inter Milan completed the signing of Miranda from Atletico Madrid and only got busier as the day went on.

Kuzmanovic departs

As Miranda came through the door, Zdravko Kuzmanovic went out of it - as he completed a €2 million return move to first club, FC Basel.

Kuzmanovic put an end to three year stay in Milan and admitted it was a goal of his to "return one day," he described himself as both "happy and motivated" following the move.

The 27-year-old featured 25 times for the Nerazzurri in all competitions last season and popped up with a rare goal alongside five assists.

Ranocchia and Carrizo sign new deals

Club skipper Andrea Ranocchia has agreed to a four-year extension with the club, while back up shot stopper Juan Pablo Carrizo has signed on for an extra two years.

Ranocchia played in 33 of 38 Serie A games last season for the San Siro side and was one of the club's key players.

The central defender has made over 150 appearances since joining from Serie A rivals Genoa four years ago.

Carrizo, who is four years the elder of Ranocchia, 27, was limited to just 12 appearances in all competitions last season, one of which being in the league.

Even with rumours circulating that first team 'keeper Samir Handanovic said to be leaving, it's unlikely that Carrizo would find any more game time if the Slovenian stopper departed.

Interested in Mertens

The Nerazzuri have stepped up in their pursuit of Napoli midfielder Dries Mertens and have been told they will have to bid €14 million by the Partonopei if they wish to succeed.

Napoli have already rejected a bid from Inter that included €6 million and Andrea Ranocchia. An odd move by Inter to say the least considering Ranocchia's aforementioned extension.

Keeping tabs on Lucas Leiva

Despite already adding a defensive midfielder this summer in Geoffrey Kondogbia, the club are said to be looking at bringing in Liverpool's Lucas Leiva also having missed out on Gianelli Imbula.

Lucas, has an alleged €15 million tag attached to him and is said to be one of the player's the Anfield side are interested in getting rid of ahead of the new season.

It has also been reported that Liverpool may try use Lucas in a deal to secure exciting Inter prospect Mateo Kovacic who they've been heavily linked with recently.