England 1-2 Japan: Last minute own goal breaks England hearts at semi final stage

England had their dreams of reaching a Women's World Cup final dashed as they were beaten 2-1 by Japan on Thursday morning, as a freak own goal by Laura Bassett handed Japan a late, late win.

The Lionesses had the better chances in the both halves, but went behind to Aya Miyami's penalty. It didn't take them long to level up through a spot kick of their own, as Fara Williams converted from 12 yards. Going close on a number of opportunities in the second 45, Bassett's late own goal was a killer, and hugely undeserved.

England start brightly

It didn't take long for England to get going, as a long ball wasn't dealt with by the Japan defence. Jodie Taylor latched onto it, and fired a half volley just wide of the post from 18 yards out, with just 30 seconds on the clock.

The Three Lions were positive from the outset, and continued their attacking style of play minutes later, as full-back Lucy Bronze drove powerfully down the right wing, winning a corner which was eventually cleared by the Japanese defence.

However, after the early flurry, Japan settled into their usual passing game, keeping the ball with extreme precision. Tiring England out in the extreme heat, they patiently probed but couldn't find a clear opening.

At the other end, England had to be patient to find another opportunity, with Toni Duggan's snapshot flying over on 23 minutes.

It was Duggan who threatened again minutes later, after good work by Jill Scott on the right wing. Scott, a threat throughout the game, beat her woman before crossing, only for Duggan's volley to fly high over the bar.

Japan take the lead from the spot...

Unfortunately for England, their pressure didn't tell, as Japan took the lead just past the half hour mark. As Saori Ariyoshi surged into the box, Claire Rafferty put a clumsy arm into her back, and Ariyoshi needed no further invitation to go down, leading the referee to award a penalty.

After what seemed like an extremely long wait, Aya Miyami stepped up and slotted the ball into the bottom left hand corner, sending 'keeper Karen Bardsley the wrong way. Despite it being an obvious foul, England did have reason to feel aggreived, as replays showed the initial contact to be outside the area.