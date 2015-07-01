Hamburger SV close to signing VfB Stuttgart's Gotoku Sakai

In today's press conference, Hamburger SV coach, Bruno Labbadia, confirmed he is on the verge of signing VfB Stuttgart's right back, Gōtoku Sakai.

According to "kicker", Sakai is only missing the medical check before he is able to sign a three-year contract until 2018 - the sum of the transfer is yet to be known.

Labbadia has managed Sakai before

A reason for the transfer is possibly Labbadia, who coached the Japanese international at the Swabian side in 2013.

Sakai moved to Stuttgart from Albirex Niigata, in the 2013 winter transfer window, becoming a regular in the wingback position. In his first season for the German club, he assisted five goals in 14 matches.

The following season, the 24-year old was allowed to play in the Europa League with Stuttgart, again, becoming a Bundesliga regular - where he featured in 27 league matches. Sakai however, was unable to record a goal or assist, which was a different story in the Europa League, scoring one, and netting two assists.

In season 2013/14, it was the same. Sakai played a lot for Stuttgart and helped them a bit with two assisted goals, operating from both, left and right back.

Last season could also be a reason why he will leave south Germany and move to the north, to HSV. Sakai made just 18 appearances, whilst often been left out of the match day squad.

Big competitive struggle at Hamburg

In Hamburg, Sakai will provide competition for Dennis Diekmeier, Matthias Ostrzolek, Ashton Götz and the midfielder, Ronny Marcos. Petr Jiráček and Gojko Kačar will also provide competition for the Japanese defender.

Possible replacement for the right back

According to "Slobodna Dalmacija" the out of contract left back, Tonci Kukoc, could replace Sakai at Stuttgart. At CSKA Sofia, Kukoc didn't get a new contract, despite making 14 appearances for the Bulgarians.