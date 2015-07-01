Serie A transfer round up: Lazio and Inter linked to plenty of players

Lazio and Inter Milan made regular appearances in Italian media throughout the day, as they were linked to multiple new players. While there was a contract extension at Udinese, and an agreement between clubs over a player's transfer fee.

Lazio keeping tabs on Milinković-Savić

Lazio are closing in on Genk midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić according to various reports.

The Spanish born Serb was previously being chased by Serie A rivals Udinese as well as Bundesliga's Werder Bremen but it is reported that both Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking the youngster.

Milinković-Savić made 18 first team appearances last season and was part of the Serbia side that won the U20 World Cup.

Afellay a target for three Calcio clubs

Recently released Ibrahim Afellay is a summer target for Lazio, Fiorentina and Milan.

Afellay left Barcelona after four disappointing years where he made just 21 appearances in between two loan moves with Schalke and Olympiacos respectively.

Last term, the 30-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Erythrolefkoi and picked up a Greek Super League winners medal and a Greek Cup winners level as Olympiacos secured their record 17th double.

Karnezis pens new Udinese deal

Udinese shot stopper Orestis Karnezis today agreed to a new 4 year deal at the Stadio Fruili which will keep him at the club until 2019.

The Greek national played in all but one Serie A matchday for the Bianconeri who failed to live up to expectations as they finished 16th.

Karnezis joined Udinese in 2013 from Greek side Panathinaikos on a two year deal and spent his first season on loan in La Liga with Granada.

Inter target two more midfielders

Although they have recently being linked with Liverpool's defensive midfielder Lucas Leiva, the Nerazzuri have also set their sights on signing Atletico Madrid's Mario Suarez.

Suarez, 28, has spent all but four years of his 11 year senior career at the Vicente Calderon and has made near 150 appearances for the Rojiblancos.

The San Siro club are also interested in signing Mathieu Valbuena from Dinamo Moscow who is reportedly unhappy in Russia.

The pocket-sized midfielder has only been in the Russian capital for a year having joined from Marseille as a free agent and despite establishing himself as one of the leagues best players he is reportedly eyeing a return to Western Europe.

Bologna and Fiorentina agree on Ilicic fee

Serie A newcomers Bologna have agreed on a €7 million fee with Fiorentina for striker Josip Ilicic.

The Slovenian forward is expected to sign a four year deal with the Rossoblu off the back of a season where he scored nine in 33 appearances in all completions.

Bologna had been looking hard for a striker in recent weeks and had drawn up quite the shortlist that included premier league duo Fabio Borini and Graziano Pelle amongst many others.