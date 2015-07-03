Juve sign free agent Neto

Juventus today confirmed the signing of free agent Norberto Neto, who last played for Fiorentina, on a four-year deal until summer 2019.

Neto, 25, spent the last four years with La Viola and made just over a century of appearances in his time there following a move from Atletico Paranaense in his homeland in 2011.

Last season the 'keeper notched up a total of 38 appearances in all competitions, where he conceded 46 goals.

Interested in Brazilian starlet

The Old Lady are also reportedly tracking Fluminense youngster Gerson according to various global reports.

The teen was promoted to the Fluminense senior side last year, and this season he has nine Brazilian Serie A appearances to his name.

An attacking midfielder by trade, the Brazilian youth international can also comfortably play out wide.

Juventus, however, face competition from Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea and Champions League victors Barcelona for the signature of the player, who has been referred to as the "Brazilian Paul Pogba."

Storari departs

Despite just recently signing a one-year extension, veteran goalkeeper Marco Storari has joined relegated Cagliari for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Storari had five trophy-laden years with the bianconeri and made just under half a century of appearances in that time, as he played the role of understudy to legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to Cagliari's Stadio Sant'Elia either, having represented the club on loan no less than 20 times back in 2008 while he was property of Milan.

The Rossoblu had been long term admirers of the 'keeper who Juventus labelled both "reliable" and "consistent" in their club statement and faced competition from Bologna, who have since announced the capture of former Parma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante.