Buffon bids emotional farewell to "friend" Pirlo

Juventus and Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon has emotionally bid farewell to "friend" Andrea Pirlo, who left for MLS outfit New York City yesterday.

The World most expensive goalkeeper ever took to his official twitter account and posted a heartwarming message to Pirlo, whom he's played with both at Juventus between 2011-2015 and Italy since 2002.

Together the pair won the World Cup in 2006 and finished runners up in Euro 2012 to Spain aswell as Four consecutive Scudetti, Two Italian Super Cups and One Coppa Italia.

The 'keeper started his statement discussing the "different words" others have used to "tell you ( Pirlo ) goodbye."

He went on to say that he'd "like to use one word gathering the whole life we lived together," that one word being "friend."

The veteran, one year the elder of his friend Pirlo, continued to wish him "Good luck" for both "your present and your future."

Buffon then thanked the midfielder for the "tears of joy and sadness" they cried together, "always supporting each other." He further thanked him for teaching him that "in this sport people can make things, that most think impossible, possible."

Buffon finished his statement admitting "a friend is the most precious thing people can have" and "the best thing people can be." "I am sure about the first sentence," he said and concluded that he "lives and hopes" for the second one.

Pirlo bids farewell

The much-loved playmaker was quick to thank everyone related to The Old Lady, from his teammates who he shared "much laughter and a few tears with" in his time with the Bianconeri. He also thanked the Juventus faithful who showed their support even during "the less beautiful moments."

He admitted that it was not an "easy decision" but that it was "time to start a new adventure." The decorated 36-year-old said that he would "never forget the relationship" he had with the Juventus colours before finishing up with the club's motto, "Fino alle fine ( until the end )."