Serie A news round up: Roma look at Sirigu while rivals Lazio target Ajax star

Just the one move went through in Serie A as newboys Carpi completed their first signing while the papers were filled with the same links, most of which concerning capital pair Roma and Lazio.

Mexes extends with Milan

Despite being linked with Trabzonspor recently, Milan defender Philippe Mexes has agreed to a one-year extension keeping him at the club until next summer.

The defender, who has been at the San Siro since 2011 was out of contract at the end of the season and looked set to be leaving.

Multiple reports suggested that new manager Sinisa Mihajlovic wasn't all at keen on retaining the Frenchman but was swayed by Silvio Berlusconi to do so.

Lazio linked with Kishna while Cavanda gets closer to exit

Lazio have been linked with signing Ajax star Ricardo Kishna, who has just a year remaining on his contract at the Amsterdam Arena.

The Dutch U21 international made 40 appearances in all competitions and scored seven and assisted 13 as Ajax failed to live up to certain expectations, in particular on the domestic front.

Whereas, Lazio full back Luis Pedro Cavanda looks set for a Stadio Olimpico exit with interest from Turkish side Trabzonspor there as well as interest from Besiktas.

It is also believed that Besiktas' interest in fellow defender Miguel Britos has cooled in the past few days.

Roma linked with Sirigu

Last season's runners up Roma are closing in on PSG goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu according to various sources. The Giallorossi have also allegedly lined up ex-Sampdoria man Sergio Romero if they're to fail.

Sirigu's starting position is now under threat following Kevin Trapp's arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma look set to pounce.

The 28-year-old keeper is allegedly viewed as the long term successor to current no. 1 Morgan De Sanctis who is 10 years the elder of the ex-Palermo shot stopper.

Carpi sign Marrone on loan

Serie A new boys Carpi unveiled Luca Marrone as their latest signing on a season long loan from champions Juventus.

The minnows haven't been all that active in the transfer market ahead of their maiden season in Italy's top flight and the Biancorossi faithful will be hoping signings come thick and fast.

Marrone didn't play once last term mostly due to recurring leg injuries although he did make the bench on 14 occasions in between recovering from injuries.

Dani Osvaldo a target for Bologna

Free agent Dani Osvaldo is the latest forward to be linked with ambitious promoted side Bologna.

The Rossoblu have been linked with Premier League pair Fabio Borini and Graziano Pelle as well as Werder Bremen forward Franco Di Santo. They've also been linked with free agents Antonio Cassano and Giampaolo Pazzini.

The troubled forward spent time on-loan at both Inter and Boca Juniors last season before being released early by Southampton at the end of June, just two years after joining.

