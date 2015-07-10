Germany U19 1-0 Netherlands U19: Rizzo revives Germany's title defence

Germany's inability to finish their chances almost cost them dearly against the Netherlands, only for Gianluca Rizzo to pop up in the nick of time and earn a deserved 1-0 win.

After a dismal display against Spain, Marcus Sorg knew he was under pressure to make changes for this game. Boubacar Barry and Lucas Cueto were dropped, meaning Max Christiansen and Gian-Luca Waldschmidt were handed spots in the starting line-up.

The Netherlands also made two changes following their win over Russia. Augustine Loof and Issa Kallon came in for Leroy Owusu and Tarik Kada, as Aron Winter looked to guide his side past the group stage for the first time in their history.

Sorg's side strong in opening quarter

Germany started well and dominated the opening exchanges, showing just why they were one of the favourites going in to the tournament. Waldschmidt was set free by Nadiem Amiri's well-timed pass, only to see his shot deflected onto the post by Joël Drommel.

He was called into action soon after his first save, producing an acrobatic stop to push away Waldschmidt's fierce drive. Even when Drommel wasn't there, Terry Lartey Sanniez was on hand to keep the scores level. He was in the right place at the right time to clear Leroy Sané's shot off the line after good play from Timo Werner.

The addition of Christiansen into the midfield was an obvious one following the first game, though he was fully emphasising just why Sorg didn't hesitate in starting him. The Ingolstadt man took charge from the beginning, something sorely missed against Spain, whilst driving the team forward at every opportunity.

Van Amersfoort misses two great chances

Pelle van Amersfoort had the first real chance of note for the Dutch, in what would have been a goal totally against the run of play. However his shot couldn't match the initial touch to bring the ball down, and he shot wildly over from six yards out.

Just before the break van Amersfoort had another good chance to open the scoring, though he couldn't direct his header on target. Kallon hung up a tempting cross toward the back post but the Heerenveen forward couldn't get above the ball and glanced over.

Solid second half start for Germany

Germany began the second half in the same vein as the first. Unfortunately for Sorg, the lack of clinical finishing continued to cost them. Sané and Werner both should have notched up the game's first goal, only to pass up their golden opportunities.

The Dutch did managed to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and calm things down. Despite the German dominance, van Amersfoort forced Patrick Funk into has first save of the match - albeit a simple one.

Jonas Föhrenbach threw in a few dangerous crosses, with Germany changing tactics to try and get the goal they so desperately craved. None of those reached the desired target and even a series of substitutes couldn't force a way through.

The Germans continued to press for a winner and a brilliant double save from Drommel denied them a seemingly certain goal. After prodding Werner's shot away with his foot, before bouncing back up to stop Lucas Cueto on the rebound.

However, finally, Germany got the goal. Werner was again the man to create the danger, having his initial shot saved by the outstanding Dutch stopper. The ball fell kindly to Gianluca Rizzo on the rebound, who gleefully tapped home into the open net. Werner rattled the bar before the end, though Anthony Taylor controversially blew for full-time as the Dutch broke clear in the final seconds.

The goal saved Germany's skin, leaving all four teams in Group B on three points. The final matchday on Monday holds much promise to be an exciting shoot-out between all four sides, with Germany facing Russia and the Dutch pitting their wits against Spain.