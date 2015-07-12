Can Union Berlin's new signings set the foundations for Düwel's 2017 promotion goal?

After a summer full of smart acquisitions, it looks like 1. FC Union Berlin could be set to trouble the 2. Bundesliga's top teams this season.

When Norbert Düwel declared on 1st April that he wanted to achieve promotion to the Bundesliga by 2017, the year his contract is set to run out, it raised a fair few eyebrows.

At that stage, Union were sitting 12th in the table - by no means anything spectacular. From there, the Berlin club showed what they could do.

Eventual champions FC Ingolstadt 04 just escaped the Stadion An der Alten Försterei with a draw, before the capital club went on to finish just three points from fifth.

With that being said, what prevented them from hitting the heights they could have achieved in 2014/15?

Last season

Düwel was up under pressure from the day he got the job. He had the task of replacing Uwe Neuhaus, a man who had taken Union through the tough times to the 2. Bundesliga - as well as being the club's longest serving coach.

It's fair to say that the current boss coped well with Neuhaus' status looming over him, despite ending up with a very similar record to his predecessor. However, Union seem to have really taken to Düwel's style and this year could see the team begin to shine.

Sebastian Polter, of course, was a key man and his 14-goal season was a big part of why they enjoyed such a successful start under their then new manager. Damir Kreilach's promotion to captain proved to be a shrewd move, as he excelled as team leader.

One problem from last season, apart from a few very poor defensive displays, was squad depth. A summer of signings on a shoe-string budget will surely eradicate that issue for good.

Benjamin Kessel

Beginning with the defensive additions, Benjamin Kessel will provide some much needed depth to the back-line. The 27-year-old is vastly experienced in the league, as well as knowing what it takes to reach the Bundesliga.

His free transfer from Eintracht Braunschweig seems like a great signing. Kessel netted five times last season and is comfortable right across the back four. For the newly-promoted Bundesliga sides, Kessel would have been a good get - so for Union to pick him up, it speaks volumes.

He'll be up against Christopher Trimmel for a starting-spot on the right-hand side. However, with just three natural centre-backs, Kessel could be used as a centre-half once more. His versatility is a huge asset, though attacking talents could be wasted at the heart of the defence.

Denis Prychynenko

The Ukrainian is returning home, sort of. Born in Potsdam, Denis Prychynenko is now just an hour away from his home town. After spells in Scotland and Eastern Europe, he will be looking to establish himself with the capital club.

At 23, Prychynenko has plenty of time to develop and, like Kessel, his versatility could aid his quest to find first-team minutes. Comfortable at centre-back, or on the six and eight positions, an injury crisis could bring him into the spotlight.

He stands at 1.89m tall, another important asset that the Berlin club will be pleased about - as his arrival onto the pitch won't drastically affect their plans from set-pieces. Having made just 33 appearances in the last four years, playing time is of the upmost importance.

Stephan Fürstner

Yet another player on a free deal, Fürstner has left SpVgg Greuther Fürth after six seasons as the club. He is likely to line up along with captain Kreilach in midfield, with Union looking to shore up that crucial central area.

A regular since he joined the Shamrocks, last term seen him pass the 30 appearance mark for the first time in his career. It is, perhaps, a tad surprising that this has came at the age of 27 - but it also suggests that he is coming into his prime.

However, in a year that saw his club struggle for goals, Fürstner also went through the season without scoring for the first season ever (at a professional level). It is understandable, especially due to the pressure he was put under defensively at the base of midfield.

If he can chip in with a goal or two and regain his confidence defensively, his experience in a relatively young team should shine through. He could well be partnered with another new signing, in a bid to push Kreilach into a more attacking role.

Dennis Daube

The man likely to be beside Fürstner is Dennis Daube. Once again, a free transfer, this is a theme of Union's business.

The 25-year-old will be a foil to his fellow new midfield partner, and should link defence and attack - most likely through Kreilach. He played a similar role for St. Pauli last season and racked up eight assists - an incredible tally for a team that battled against relegation for the entire campaign.

Slightly more mobile than the former Fürth man, which should help him move up and down the pitch with a little more gusto than Fürstner. If Daube can add another few goals to his game, the trio could form one of the most formidable midfields in the second division.

Raffael Korte

Korte hasn't always been the most stellar performer, and often found game time hard to come with former club Eintracht Braunschweig. However, the move to Union could help him kick-start his career.

Two goals - even though one was a spectacular strike against 1860 Munich - and eight assists in 41 games doesn't scream inspired signing, giving fans reason to be skeptical.

However, Korte is a willing runner and constantly works hard for the team. He obviously has the vision, creativity and ability to make something happen, though it is a case of producing it on a regular basis to become a fixture in Düwel's starting line-up.

Maximilian Thiel

On of only two players Union spent money on, Thiel will be looking forward to continuing his could form before a shoulder injury effectively killed off his season. Before then, however, the now former 1. FC Köln man was making waves.

Thiel managed four goals and four assists in 16 matches last term, a tidy number for a player getting his first true run of game time in professional football. Not the typical attacking midfielder, the 22-year-old is a tall, lanky figure - more like the stature of a centre-forward.

This does seem to stand him in good stead, as he is able to use his strength to battle off defenders. Even then, he is able to weave his way through with guile and skill - as well as the ability to find the back of the net.

With the amount of new signings coming in to the team, it is important to keep a strong core from last season to help them bed in. Now, after impressing last year, the Union faithful will be expecting big things from their big money signing.

Adrian Nikci

In what has been a fairly torrid time in Germany so far, this could be his last chance to reproduce the form that led to Hannover 96 signing him. After making his debut at just 18, five impressive years at FC Zürich have been followed by two seasons of struggle.

A total of 192 minutes across his time in German point to mistakes on both sides, though this move represents a high reward and low risk strategy.

No transfer fee paid, and a one-year deal. If Union can harness the talent that is obviously there, it could turn out to be a great piece of business. Fitness will be a big issue, but a proper and thorough pre-season should soon sort that out.

Kenny Prince Redondo

The wonderfully named 20-year-old has, like most of the other players, joined on a free transfer. He will add a touch of versatility to the left side, being able to play in any position on the aforementioned flank.

He'll provide cover for this season, as he makes the leap up the German football pyramid. Despite SpVgg Unterhaching's relegation last season, Redondo showed plenty of promise and will hope to showcase that with a bigger club.

Collin Quaner

After just six full games, many short substitute appearances and only one goal after 23 2. Bundesliga encounters last season, many fans would be forgiven for questioning this transfer.

What followed was unexpected, to say the least. Four goals and two assists in the next seven games made him one of the league's form strikers - and almost saved VfR Aalen from relegation.

He fits the bill of Polter, though possesses a little more pace. Quaner's finishing will need to improve, however, as he still passed up quite a few opportunities last term. If the 25-year-old can hit the add a few more to his tally, Union could have a very useful forward on their hands.

Bobby Wood

The curious case of Bobby Wood. 53 games at 1860 Munich, three goals. A promising loan spell at Aue, cut short by injury, resulted in the same after after just nine matches. That had Kaiserslautern, Union and a few other big 2. Bundesliga clubs chasing him, though the capital club were successful.

While things had been steady domestically, Wood shot to cult hero status with the USA national team. The 22-year-old netted the winning goals against both Germany and the Netherlands within five days, shooting his name into the spotlight.

His smaller stature and ability to beat a man will offer Union a different proposition to what they had with Polter, and could be what they need to push on to that next level.

What about those who have left?

The obvious loss, and it is a big one, is Sebastian Polter. The pair fit like a glove together and, unfortunately for Union, the player and Mainz seem to be the real beneficiaries. A near €2m fee was recieved for the forward and while he did good work for the Iron, it is scant consolation for their fans.

The club made their desire to keep the sizeable striker at the club, but the lure of English football was too strong for Polter. It is a pity, as the two parties could have progressed well with each other - with both, seemingly, having a vested interest in one another.

Other than that, the only other two notable exits were Björn Jopek and Kopplin. The former only scored twice last season - albeit an amazing brace against Ingolstadt - while Kopplin has been replaced well with Kessel, so there are no great worries with those two departures.

Valmir Sulejmani and Martin Kobylanski, both loanees, have returned to their respective parent clubs. Veteran defender, Mario Eggimann, has also left the club after his contract ran out.

However, more importantly, Union managed to hang on to the majority of their star men and should be well placed going in to next season.

Who do they still need to add?

On the face of it, these transfers have really boosted the depth and quality at the disposal of Düwel. Pascal Itter and Mark-Patrick Redl have both been on trial with the capital club, though it is unclear whether they will be offered contracts at the end of their temporary stay.

Itter, an under-19 European Championship winner, would be a big coup from the Schalke 04 youth ranks. Redl would present a fourth goalkeeper - along with Daniel Haas, Mohamed Amsif and Steve Kroll - and that's not something that is essential to their plans.

However it is, possibly, between the sticks that Union could have strengthened. Wolfgang Hesl and Tobias Sippel, two top quality goalkeepers, both left their respective teams for free this summer.

The former, who joined DSC Arminia Bielefeld, could have been a great addition to the ranks. Sippel moved on to Borussia Mönchengladbach, meaning a move to a 2. Bundesliga club would have been unlikely to begin with. However, it is an example of the quality on show for very little money.

Daniel Heuer Fernandes could have been the answer to the problem. The 22-year-old was arguably one of the best players in the third division last season and this, understandably, heightened interest.

The former VfL Bochum and Borussia Dortmund stopper, who has represented Portugal at youth level, would have surely fitted the bill. Young, talented and able to make the custodian spot in Berlin his own for years to come.

A star attacking midfielder could also elevate the squad to the next level. A player such as Vincenzo Grifo might just have been their man, though he has moved to SC Freiburg. A knack for goal-getting and setting up team-mates, the Italian was fantastic for FSV Frankfurt last season.

Grifo's set-pieces also would have been a massive bonus. However, new signings have seen them bolster the area heavily. It's now down to the players to prove their worth, and Düwel won't hesitate to change things if they aren't going to plan.

What does next season hold?

The upcoming campaign holds great promise for the Iron, and the fans should be very excited going into the new season. If they are to hit their 2017 target, consolidation and a slight improvement on the past year is key.

However, the current 2015/16 line-up for the 2. Bundesliga really gives no indication as to who could blitz away their opponents and canter to the promised land. This season has the opportunity to be one of the closest and most entertaining yet.

Union's beginning and end to the campaign aren't easy by any means, so the first five games may give a real indication as to what everyone can expect from them. Consistency was a real problem previously, so carrying on any good form from the initial fixtures will be vital.

Their starting eleven should feature Daniel Haas in goal, with Roberto Puncec and Toni Leistner lining up in front of him. Fabian Schönheim looks likely to keep his place at left-back but the real toss up is on the right. Christopher Trimmel does seem set to start, though it wouldn't be too much of a shock if Benjamin Kessel lined-up against Fortuna.

As previously mentioned, Dennis Daube and Stephan Fürstner (the latter is now vice-captain) anchoring the midfield with Damir Kreilach in front of them is a midfield trio that should start in the majority of games. Assisted by Christopher Quiring and Maxi Thiel on the wings, Bobby Wood will lead the line in the hopes of making it a debut to remember.

That leaves the likes of Adrian Nikci, Eroll Zejnullahu, Sören Brandy and Collin Quaner to make a difference from the bench. The new found depth gives them a wealth of options to change the game in the scond half, something that was lacking last term.

Union should surpass last season and could force a promotion push if things go their way. One thing is for sure, however. Düwel means serious business, and those claims from April look an lot more viable three months down the line.