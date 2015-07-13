Besiktas line up Ronny move

Turkish Süper Lig side Besiktas are reported to be tracking Hertha Berlin midfielder Ronny, according to reports from German outlet Kicker.

Lots of Asian interest

The Brazilian midfielder is reportedly a target for many Asian sides including some UAE based clubs and Chinese based clubs, on top of Turkish interest. Al Wahda, Al Ain, Al Jazira and Al Ahli make up the clubs from the UAE while Changchun Yatai are the only Chinese club. Fellow Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor also rival the Black Eagles for the signing of Ronny.

Besiktas have already shopped in the Bundesliga

Besiktas have already brought ex-Hoffenheim captain Andreas Beck to Turkey this summer and brought ex-Hamburg ace Tolgay Arslan to the club back in January on a four year deal.

Beck, 28, put an end to his seven year stay on Sinsheim by signing a three-year deal with Besiktas last week.

Former Hamburger SV winger Gokhan Tore is also part of the Black Eagles and has made over half a century of appearances in black and white in his two years with the club.

Besiktas target wingers

The Vodafone Arena outfit are also said to be in for ex-player Ricardo Quaresma, who is half way through a two year contract at Porto according to milliyet in Turkey.

Last season's bronze medalists are also having a look at Dinamo Moscow's Balazs Dzsudzsak according to many Turkish media, Ajansspor.

The 69 time Hungarian international is out of contract in the Russian capital come Christmas time and would be available for a widely reported €3-4 million, if Besiktas manager Senol Günes decides he wanted him sooner.

Schulz won't extend

Kicker have also reported that youngster Nico Schulz had been offered a two-year extension at the Olympiastadion but reports that came out later in the day suggest the German U21 international had rejected the offer.

The 22-year-old was a mainstay in the capital clubs side last term making 28 league appearances and has just a year remaining on his current deal.