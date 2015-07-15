Braunschweig strengthen striking options with Hvilsom

Eintracht Braunschweig have announced the acquisition of Mads Hvilsom from Hobro IK. The forward has signed a three-year deal with the Lions, taking him through to summer 2018.

Hvilsom arrives in fantastic form

The 22-year-old was in red-hot form for Hobro last year. After helping them to promotion in 2013/14, scoring 11 goals in the process, he kicked on and scored a further 16 times in the Superligaen - where only Martin Pusic (17) scored more.

After less than a less than successful time with FC Midtjylland, loans to Viborg FF and then Hobro really helped him to kick on and show his true potential with regular game time.

Hvilsom has also been a regular for Denmark's youth teams, netting 20 goals in just over 40 appearances. He will be officially presented at a press conference tomorrow, on Thursday, at 13:30BST.

A dream achieved for Hvilsom

Hvilsom spoke to the official Hobro website about the move: "Of course it is a great opportunity for me." He said that he'd had "some really good years in Hobro", and that it now "looks set to continue" with Eintracht Braunschweig.

The Dane also admitted that it has been a lifelong dream for him, "I have, for many years, dreamed to test myself at the highest level, and I am happy and proud that I have finally succeeded."

It is the second promising Danish striker that the Lions have recruited in recent months, as they secured the services of Emil Berggreen back in January. The similarly strong Dane has made a big impression for his new team and attracted the interest of Bundesliga teams, including Hamburger SV.

While they have a fight on their hands to keep Berggreen, it looks like Braunschweig are building a strong squad to have another crack at returning to the Bundesliga.