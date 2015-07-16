Inter unveil Murillo signing

Inter Milan officially unveiled their third summer signing Jeison Murillo to the media at a press conference held at their pre-season training camp this morning.

The 18 time Scudetto winners agreed an €8million euro plus bonuses fee for the 23-year-old back in February with now former club Granada and Murillo agreed to a five-year deal.

Last term, despite spending the majority of the season out injured, he still made 19 appearances in the league.

Passionate Murillo

After some kind words from the Nerazzuri's general director, Marco Fassone, Murillo, who was part of the Colombian side that were knocked out in the quarter finals of the Copa América by eventual runners up Argentina took the mic.

Murillo told the gathered media it was "fantastic" to be at a club with such great "history and tradition" and that he is going to "give my all" in this "extraordinary opportunity."

He admitted that he had given up his holiday because as soon as he knew his future he wanted to "get to the training camp and start working."

The player, who has ten caps for the Colombian national team described himself as a "warrior" and said that "his job is to give 100%." He further showed more passion for the club declaring that he will "give every droplet of sweat" for Inter.

Some media asked the defender what he thought of the comparisons drawn between himself, ex-Inter star Ivan Córdoba and 2006 World Cup winning captain Fabio Cannavaro. Murillo humbly said that it was "nice to be mentioned" in the "same breath."

Eager to learn

Murillo would then go on to say how he wants "to improve and learn" everyday and tell the fans his strengths from his point of view, "my strengths are speed, timing and tactics" he said.

Possible Partnership with Miranda

Miranda joined the San Siro outfit in a €1 million move from Atlético Madrid a few weeks back. In the same week the club also fought off plenty competition and signed Geoffrey Kondogbia from Monaco.

The player was quick to remind the media that Miranda and himself had played on the pitch together, albeit for "opposing sides." Murillo also reminded the media that it was "up to the boss to decide" whether the pair will form a partnership or not. Murillo then said he would "fight to earn a first team spot" regardless.