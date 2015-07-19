Antalyaspor offer Totti €10m-a-year to leave Roma

It is being widely reported by various sources that noveaux riches Turkish outfit Antalyaspor are prepared to offer lifelong AS Roma player and captain Francesco Totti €10million-a-year in wages to move to Turkey.

Despite the massive financial benefits for Totti, it is almost universally known that the Italian legend will not accept advances from any club having spent his entire senior career playing for the Giallorossi where he has amassed over 700 appearances.

Has rejected bigger clubs

In an interview with AS, the 2006 World Cup Winner admitted that Roma has "always" been his team. "I've always been a fan, and I always will be" he continued.

Despite always being a fan he did admit there was one time where he "seriously thought about leaving" due to problems he was having at the club.

Real Madrid were interested back in 2004 and El Purpone, as he is known in Rome, knew he "could have earned more money" and won "a lot of trophies" but it was a "childhood dream" to wear the shirt all his life and he has "no regrets" about deciding not to move to the Bernabeú.

He is one of few players in the current generation to have played his entire career for one club and he said it gives him a "big source of pride" that he is one of them who have stayed loyal throughout.

Serie A star has already joined Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor already captured a Serie A star earlier in the window in Samuel Eto'o and were even trying to make a move for two-time-World player of the year Ronaldinho before the 35-year-old opted for a move back home with Fluminense.

Eto'o moved to the Akdeniz University Stadium on a free transfer when his Sampdoria contract expired and was appointed club captain upon arrival.